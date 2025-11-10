November 10, 2025 7:58 PM हिंदी

Manav Kaul: Being a Kashmiri, story of 'Real Kashmir Football Club' means a lot to me

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Actor-director Manav Kaul, who is gearing up for his upcoming streaming series ‘Real Kashmir Football Club’, has said that as a Kashmiri, the story hit home with him.

The series presents an extraordinary tale of how two men turned a region’s passion for football into a movement of hope and pride. The series chronicles the inspiring journey of two visionaries who dared to dream and build from scratch the first professional football club from Kashmir to play in India’s top-tier league and win a national trophy.

Talking about the series, Manav Kaul said in a statement, “Being a Kashmiri, this story means a lot to me. The story of Real Kashmir Football Club goes far beyond football; it’s about the human spirit and the belief that change is possible even in the toughest circumstances. This is what hope looks like. It’s about resilience, dreams, and the courage to believe that something beautiful can rise”.

The trailer of the series was unveiled recently, and it captures the emotion, brotherhood, and unwavering spirit that powered this remarkable rise, from muddy grounds to national glory. It also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and brings alive the pulse, pride, and unbreakable spirit of Kashmir through the lens of sport.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub said, ”This story is a celebration of friendship, faith, and sheer conviction. It’s raw and deeply human. What these men built wasn’t just a football club, it was a reason for people to believe again”.

Produced by Jaya Entertainment, Oshun Entertainment, Kapital Entertainment and SK Global Entertainment, the series is directed by Mahesh Mathai and Rajesh Mapuskar, and written by Simaab Hashmi, Umang Vyas, Dhruv Narang, Danish Renzu, and Mathai.

‘Real Kashmir Football Club’ is set to stream on Sony LIV on December 9, 2025.

