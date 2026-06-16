Man falls into deep gorge in Rudraprayag, swiftly rescued by SDRF

Rudraprayag, June 16 (IANS) A man fell into a deep gorge near the petrol pump in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag on Tuesday, creating panic in the area, but was swiftly rescued by a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), which rushed to the spot on getting the information.

The injured man, identified as Sukhdev Singh Bhandari, son of Avtar Singh Bhandari and a resident of Pabo in Pauri Garhwal district, was later shifted to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

On Tuesday morning, the SDRF control room received a report that a person had fallen into a gorge near the Rudraprayag petrol pump. Acting promptly, an SDRF team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Harish Bangari departed from the Ratuda post with the necessary rescue equipment.

Upon reaching the site, the team found that the man had fallen nearly 30 metres into a gorge and sustained injuries. Despite the challenging terrain and hazardous conditions, SDRF personnel carefully descended into the gorge, reached the injured man, and successfully brought him back to safety. He was provided with first aid immediately after the rescue.

Following the successful operation, the injured man was handed over to the district police. The police then transported him to a nearby hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

Earlier, on June 14, five tourists who lost their way on the Devariyatal-Baniyakund trekking route in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district were rescued by the District Disaster Management Authority. According to the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), a distress call was received through the 112 emergency service at 6.10 a.m., informing authorities that the trekkers had lost their way and were unable to locate a safe route back.

Rudraprayag is a sacred town and municipality in Uttarakhand, India. Located at the holy confluence of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers, it is one of the five sacred "Panch Prayag". The town is rich in mythology, named after Lord Shiva’s Rudra avatar, and is a key stop for pilgrims heading to Kedarnath.

--IANS

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