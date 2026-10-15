Man City lose to PSG in action-packed Champions League clash

Manchester, Oct 15 (IANS) Manchester City were beaten for the first time in eight matches by Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain despite a battling performance at the Etihad Stadium.

A record European home crowd of 60,021 saw the French champions race into a three-goal first-half lead through Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha.

Erling Haaland pulled a goal with a record-breaking 37th European goal for City before the comeback was hit by a fourth from Maghnes Akliouche.

But Enzo Maresca's men kept fighting for the points with Enzo Fernández and Haaland hitting the woodwork before the Norwegian pulled another goal back.

Gianluigi Donnarumma saved a late penalty from Ferran Torres, but the French champions saw out the 4-2 win.

Elsewhere, Fredrik Sjovold's second-half goal gave Bodo/Glimt a first-ever win against German opposition as they collected their first points of this season's competition by beating Borussia Dortmund 1-0.

The hosts went close on a number of occasions through Sondre Brunstad Fet, Jens Petter Hauge and Andreas Helmersen before Sjøvold stroked in Sondre Auklend's pass seven minutes after the restart.

Felix Nmecha had the visitors' best chance as they chased an equaliser, but it was tipped wide by Nikita Haikin.

In another match, Feyenoord also claimed a comeback victory in a thrilling contest in Rotterdam. Assane Diao put the Serie A side in front with a well-taken finish, but the hosts responded two minutes later via Gjivai Zechiel's neat turn and smart strike.

Anis Hadj Moussa fired the Eredivisie outfit ahead in style soon after the interval, the winger's powerful shot deflecting into the net off visiting keeper Robert Sanchez to extend the advantage further late on.

As a substitute, Tasos Douvikas reduced the deficit in added time, but Feyenoord held on for maximum points.

Meanwhile, Shakhtar recovered from falling behind to secure their first Champions League win of the season, beating AEK Athens 3-1. Tavros' Pilios squared for Lovro Majer to roll in the opener before Pedrinho levelled from the spot ahead of the interval. After Dmytro Riznyk had denied Pilios and Răzvan Marin, Vinicius Tobias' drive from a tight angle put Shakhtar ahead. Substitute Gleiker Mendoza wrapped up the victory when he cut inside from the left and powered a fine finish into the far corner.

--IANS

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