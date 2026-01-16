Mamata's sudden attempt at religious realignment fuels poll speculations

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's foundation‑stone laying ceremony for a sprawling Mahakal temple complex in Siliguri on Friday, is being seen as part of an attempt to change her 'minority appeasement' tag before the upcoming state Assembly elections.

The Trinamool Congress supremo has long been accused of implementing welfare schemes and protections that critics claimed disproportionately benefited Muslims.

She has thus been targeted, especially by the state's principal Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for consistently rolling out initiatives allegedly aimed at garnering Muslim votes, who make up more than 30 per cent of the state's electors.

Therefore, current attempts at building high-profile temples is drawing attention.

Constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 250 crore, the Jagannath Temple at Digha in Purba Medinipur district has developed in a major spiritual and tourist landmark with enough space to accommodate large congregations and festival rituals such as the Rath Yatra and Pushpa Abhishek ceremonies.

At the end of 2025, Chief Minister Banerjee also laid the foundation stone to a Rs 262-crore Durga Angan in Kolkata, which according to her, is a tribute to UNESCO's recognition of Durga Puja as a cultural heritage.

It is being perceived as a cultural and religious complex designed to celebrate Durga Puja and promote Bengali art, craft, and community events.

The complex will be spread over 17 acres, with temples, museums, and cultural zones.

Administratively supported as part of the state's cultural infrastructure, Durga Angan aims to boost local tourism, provide a platform for artisans, and offer residents a civic venue for festivals and cultural exchange.

Earlier in 2025, Chief Minister Banerjee announced a significant increase in government grants for Durga Puja committees from Rs 85,000 earlier for each of 40,000 organisers to Rs 1.10 lakh.

Additionally, their taxes and service charges were also waived.

Now, the Mahakal temple complex is being construed as a political push through religion in north Bengal where Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has been largely facing poll challenges from the BJP.

Beyond religion and economics, the project carries political symbolism, signalling state investment in religious and cultural infrastructure, with visible development ahead of upcoming state elections.

The overall spurt ahead of state polls, coming after several schemes for minorities, is being seen in sections as a dual approach in an attempt to consolidate minority votes while countering the BJP's Hindutva narrative at the same time.

Meanwhile, the Gangasagar Bridge Project, though infrastructural, has strong religious undertones, linking pilgrims to the sacred site.

Some critics also view her move being at tandem with the sudden announcement from a former Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir to build a Babri Masjid replica in Murshidabad.

A statement from Humayun Kabir, the builder of the multi-crore replica, that he intends to be the king-maker, following the upcoming Assembly polls are being construed as tacit understanding, though unsubstantiated.

While Mamata’s recent moves may put her at unease with her traditional vote bank, an apparent Muslim consolidation behind former MLA Humayun Kabir may help in a post-poll tie-up if required.

Her balancing act comes with risks alienating both communities -- Muslims may feel taken for granted, while Hindus may see her outreach as insincere -- but may later end up as disruptive.

Though Mamata Banerjee has blamed the BJP for propping up Humayun Kabir against her in Muslim-dominated constituencies, she has not used administrative means as aggressively in countering his sudden and curious attempt ahead of the state poll. This has further fuelled speculations.

