Malaysian police rescues three Bangladeshis in human trafficking case

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 10 (IANS) Malaysian Police rescued three Bangladeshi nationals at a construction site in Hulu Terengganu region in Malaysia under 'Operation Pintas', local media reported.

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) launched Operation Pintas on January 28, as part of an intensified campaign against human trafficking.

Hulu Terengganu district police chief Superintendent Sharudin Abdul Wahab said the raid was conducted on the evening of February 8 by the Terengganu police contingent headquarters Criminal Investigation Department (CID) D7 division, in collaboration with the district police headquarters.

He stated that police arrested a 46-year-old local man, suspected to be the employer of the three Bangladeshi nationals aged between 29 and 44, during the operation.

“Police rescued three Bangladeshi men believed to be victims of forced labour. Initial investigations found that they were employed as construction workers with irregular working hours and had not been paid for five months. As a result, they were forced to obtain food by fishing and foraging for forest produce around Tasik Kenyir,” Malaysian National News Agency Bernama quoted Sharudin as saying .

According to the police official, the investigations found that the suspect had not provided suitable accommodation and had taken possession of the victims’ passports and work permits.

Sharudin said the victims would undergo medical examination once the application process for an Interim Protection Order (IPO) is completed.

“The case is being investigated under Sections 44 and 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007. Police view human trafficking offences seriously and will continue to take firm action. Members of the public with relevant information are urged to come forward to assist investigations,” he said.

Last year, the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) arrested 36 Bangladeshi nationals for their involvement in a radical movement and bringing extremist beliefs based on the Islamic State (IS) ideology into the country.

According to Malaysia's Ministry of Home Affairs, the planned security operation to nab Bangladeshis began on April 24, 2025 and was carried out in three phases in the states of Selangor and Johor.

