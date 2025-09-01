September 01, 2025 1:48 PM हिंदी

Malaika Arora: To me, age is not a limit but an evolution

Malaika Arora: To me, age is not a limit but an evolution

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Bollywood diva Malaika Arora says that for her age is not a limit but an evolution. She adds that beauty is not about holding on to youth but about embracing every phase of life with confidence.

Asked how she views age and beauty today, Malaika, 51, who is the brand ambassador for HYUE, told IANS: “To me, age is not a limit but an evolution. Every year brings wisdom, resilience, and a deeper understanding of yourself—and that, to me, is the most beautiful transformation of all.”

For Malaika, beauty is about embracing every phase.

“Beauty isn’t about holding on to youth; it’s about embracing every phase with confidence and grace. When you feel content and strong within, that inner energy reflects on the outside, and no number can define that,” she added.

The diva had earlier shared that glamour is about confidence, grace, and authenticity rather than extravagance.

Malaika was first selected as a VJ for MTV India. She then entered the modelling world, appearing in many advertisements, as well as album songs like Bally Sagoo's "Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha" opposite Jas Arora, and Bollywood chartbusters such as "Chaiyya Chaiyya" in the 1998 Bollywood film “Dil Se…”

She was then seen in numbers such as Maahi Ve (2002), Kaal Dhamaal (2005) and Munni Badnaam Hui (2010). As an actress, she has starred in films like Kaante (2002) and EMI (2008).

The star is seen in the judges panel in the show India's Got Talent. She was the judge and host of the MTV Supermodel of the Year in 2019, and a judge of India's Best Dancer in 2020.

Malaika, who is the sister of former actress Amruta Arora, was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. In March 2016, they announced their separation, citing compatibility issues.The couple officially divorced in 2017. Together they have a son, Arhaan Khan, born in November 2002.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Fardeen Khan passes on an important tradition to his kids in new video

Fardeen Khan passes on an important tradition to his kids in new video

Hardeep Puri hits back at Trump’s ‘dead-economy’ rhetoric

Hardeep Puri hits back at Trump’s ‘dead economy’ rhetoric

India sticks to its 'clear and consistent' stance on China's controversial Belt and Road Initiative

India sticks to its 'clear and consistent' stance on China's controversial Belt and Road Initiative

Glasner insists there is ‘no deal’ for club captain Guehi after Liverpool bid

Glasner insists there is ‘no deal’ for club captain Guehi after Liverpool bid

Semiconductor product design leadership forum to boost innovation in India launched

Semiconductor product design leadership forum to boost innovation launched in India

Ola Electric’s August sales drop 31 pc on-year: Data

Ola Electric’s August sales drop 31 pc on-year: Data

Karishma Tanna living her dream in Switzerland: Where every turn looks like a postcard

Karishma Tanna is living her dream in Switzerland: Where every turn looks like a postcard

Anurag Sharma remembers Priya Marathe after her sudden demise: My hands are shivering

'Pavitra Rishta' actor Anurag Sharma remembers Priya Marathe after her sudden demise: My hands are shivering

Call of humanity to end Ukraine conflict: PM Modi to Putin during bilateral meet

Call of humanity to end Ukraine conflict: PM Modi to Putin during bilateral meet

India-Russia 'special relations' non-partisan, backed by people of both countries: Putin

India-Russia 'special relations' non-partisan, backed by people of both countries: Putin