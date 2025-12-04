December 04, 2025 4:50 PM हिंदी

Makers of Virat Karrna's pan-Indian film 'Nagabandham' begin filming expensive climax sequence

Makers of Virat Karrna's pan-Indian film 'Nagabandham' begin filming expensive climax sequence (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Hyderabad, Dec 4 (IANS) The unit of director Abhishek Nama’s eagerly awaited pan Indian film ‘Nagabandham’, featuring actors Virat Karrna, Nabha Natesh and Iswarya Menon in the lead, have now begun the process of shooting the film's high-stakes climax.

Sources close to the unit disclose that the sequence, which is being shot at the Ramanaidu Studios, is one of the most ambitious finale sequences ever attempted in a mythological action drama and that just the climax sequence alone has cost the producers a whopping Rs 20 crore.

'Nagabandham', they point out, is a dream project for Abhishek Nama, who, they say is extra cautious about filming the climax episode.

Central to this grand finale is a gigantic, symbolically rich set featuring a monumental sacred door, constructed by production designer Ashok Kumar. The set captures the grandeur of ancient temple architecture. To enhance the scale with high-voltage action, the makers have roped in renowned Thai stunt master Kecha Khamphakdee.

The movie features an impressive ensemble cast that includes Nabha Natesh and Iswarya Menon as female leads, and Jagapathi Babu, Jayaprakash, Murali Sharma, and B.S. Avinash in supporting roles.

The movie explores the hidden secrets of India’s ancient Vishnu temples, specifically focusing on the sacred practice of Nagabandham. Inspired by recent treasure discoveries at temples like Padmanabhaswamy and Puri Jagannath, the story dives into the captivating mythology surrounding these divine locations and the enigmatic rituals designed to safeguard them. The film brings these age-old mysteries to life with a fresh, modern narrative.

Cinematography for the film is by Soundar Rajan S, while Abhe and Junaid Kumar provide the music. The film's dialogues have been written by Kalyan Chakravarthy, with Santosh Kamireddy handling the editing. Ashok Kumar contributes as the art director.

'Nagabandham' will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The film, which is fast taking shape as an epic adventure, has the tagline "The Secret Treasure."

Abhishek Nama has penned both the story and screenplay of this film, which has been produced by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy.

-IANS

mkr/

