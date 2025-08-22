August 22, 2025 3:49 PM हिंदी

Make in India booster: izmomicro develops next-gen semiconductor tech, shares rise

Make in India: Izmomicro develops next-gen chip tech

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Automotive retailing solutions provider izmo locked in another 20 per cent upper circuit on Friday after its special division, izmomicro, developed a high-density silicon photonics packaging platform.

The stock hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 587.55 apiece, up Rs 97.90 during intra-day trade, after the company's achievement led to India’s entry into next-generation semiconductor technologies.

The Bengaluru-based company announced that the innovation will be crucial for advancing artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and future telecom networks. This advancement supports scalability and efficiency for hyperscale data centres, AI clusters, and next-generation 5G and 6G networks.

The company has developed a high-density silicon photonics packaging platform that supports 32-channel fibre input and output, achieving an industry-leading insertion loss of under 2 dB.

It achieved this density by overcoming a significant challenge of reaching nanometre-level optical alignment, using advanced assembly processes, and seamlessly integrating electronics.

The company said in its regulatory filing that the module integrates 32 DC input/outputs, 4 RF input/outputs, and provides high-speed RF performance up to 70 GHz.

“Only a few companies worldwide have demonstrated this capability, and we are proud to be the first in India. This breakthrough positions us as a critical partner for the global silicon photonics industry. As AI and data-driven applications demand ever-higher performance, our innovation will help power the infrastructure of the future,” said Dinanath Soni, Executive Director of izmomicro.

Silicon photonics is taking over copper interconnects for high-speed data transmission, becoming the key technology for multi-terabit optical communication. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 79th Independence Day address from the Red Fort, declared that Made-in-India semiconductor chips will be available in the market by the end of 2025.

The Union Cabinet this week approved four semiconductor projects worth Rs 4,600 crore. Odisha will receive two new projects, and Andhra Pradesh and Punjab will each receive one. After new approvals, there are ten India Semiconductor Mission (ISM)-sanctioned projects in six states.

–IANS

aar/na

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan: Karachi residents hold protest against 50-hour power outage (File image)

Pakistan: Karachi residents hold protest against 50-hour power outage

Alexander Isak transfer saga is a lose-lose situation for Newcastle United: Eddie Howe

Football: Isak transfer saga is a lose-lose situation for Newcastle United: Eddie Howe

Passengers travelling from Gaya to Delhi on Amrit Bharat train express excitement, thank govt

Passengers travelling from Gaya to Delhi on Amrit Bharat train express excitement, thank govt

Ram Gopal Varma raises questions on the Supreme Court’s revised order regarding stray dogs

Ram Gopal Varma raises questions on the Supreme Court’s revised order regarding stray dogs

Background score and final mix of Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam done, says music director Justin Prabhakaran

Background score and final mix of Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam done, says music director Justin Prabhakaran

Playoff matches venues announced, Newlands to host final of the SA20 Season 4 final.

SA20 Season 4: Playoff matches venues announced, Newlands to host final

CIBIL’s role under scanner, users complain of spam calls after credit checks on Bajaj Finance

CIBIL’s role under scanner, users complain of spam calls after credit checks on Bajaj Finance

Pakistan plans to push anti-India narrative during Sikh pilgrims' visit: Report (File image)

Pakistan plans to push anti-India narrative during Sikh pilgrims' visit: Report

Yami Gautam enjoys a cup of “chai” in Leh with her father

Yami Gautam enjoys a cup of “chai” in Leh with her father

Naga Vamsi is the kind that bounces back 10 times higher, when put down by trolls, says Ram Gopal Varma

Naga Vamsi is the kind that bounces back up 10 times higher when put down by trolls, says Ram Gopal Varma