Maha: Consensus in MahaYuti for Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, and Ulhasnagar Mayoral posts

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) The MahaYuti alliance on Wednesday officially decided to install its own mayors in the crucial municipal corporations of Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, and Ulhasnagar.

The final roadmap for the power-sharing agreement will be solidified following the return of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from his official visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“Upon his return, Devendra Fadnavis is set to hold a decisive meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai to finalise the appointments,” said the release issued by the BJP.

BJP State President Ravindra Chavan and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had already held detailed discussions last week to lay the groundwork for a unified Mahayuti front in these three civic bodies.

Chavan emphasised that the alliance received a clear public mandate in these regions.

"The power structure will strictly reflect the people's mandate, ensuring Mahayuti governance in all three municipal corporations," he stated.

This move signals a strategic consolidation of power by the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the BJP in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). By securing the Mayoral seats in these three major hubs, the alliance looks to streamline regional development and strengthen its grassroots influence ahead of upcoming electoral cycles.

Chavan’s statement comes hours after Shinde’s Sena has secured support from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Kalyan-Dombivli, effectively sidelining the BJP.

By consolidating 62 seats, the Shinde faction is positioned to establish power without relying on its primary senior partner, the BJP. This shift has not only sidelined the BJP but also served as a strategic blow to Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT).

Similar tactics are unfolding in Ulhasnagar. Under the leadership of Shinde Sena MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, the party is actively courting independent corporators and two members of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).

With both BJP and Shinde Sena currently tied at 37 seats each, Shinde is pushing to reach the "magic figure" of 40 to install a Shiv Sena Mayor, potentially leaving the BJP in the lurch. Political analysts suggest these moves are a direct "tit-for-tat" response to recent events in Ambernath and Badlapur.

In Ambernath, the BJP had reportedly aligned with Congress corporators to secure the Presidency, keeping the Shinde faction at bay. Shinde responded by aligning with Ajit Pawar’s NCP to secure the Vice-Presidency. The current aggressive posturing in KDMC is seen as a strategic "repayment" for the BJP’s previous manoeuvres.

--IANS

sj/dan