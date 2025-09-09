September 09, 2025 12:48 AM हिंदी

Woman from Maharashtra's Beed becomes financially empowered through PM Mudra Yojana

Woman from Maharashtra's Beed becomes financially empowered through PM Mudra Yojana (Photo: IANS)

Beed (Maharashtra), Sep 9 (IANS) The Central government continues to roll out several welfare schemes aimed at empowering the general public. Among these is the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, which has notably benefitted the residents of Beed district in Maharashtra.

Bhagyashree Shailesh Munde, a resident of Beed, overcame financial hardship and launched her own business with support from the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.

Facing economic constraints and unable to pursue her entrepreneurial aspirations, Bhagyashree came across advertisements for the Mudra loan and decided to apply.

With the sanctioned amount, she successfully established a Common Service Centre.

Speaking to IANS on Monday, Bhagyashree said she had long aspired to become self-reliant and start her own enterprise, but lacked the financial means.

The Mudra scheme gave her the confidence to move forward.

She said that the loan not only improved her financial condition but also enabled her to support her family.

She expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating the scheme.

A key feature of the Mudra Yojana is that it does not charge any processing fees.

Loans are made available through various banks and financial institutions.

The scheme primarily aims to promote small and medium-sized enterprises, thereby strengthening the national economy.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8, 2015, the Mudra Yojana offers loans under four categories: Shishu: up to Rs 50,000; Kishore: Rs 50,001 to Rs 5 lakh; Tarun: Rs 5,00,001 to Rs 10 lakh; Tarun Plus: up to Rs 20 lakh.

Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) is a flagship scheme of the Central government. The scheme facilitates micro credit/loan up to Rs. 20 lakh to income generating micro enterprises engaged in the non-farm sector in manufacturing, trading or service sectors including activities allied to agriculture such as poultry, dairy, beekeeping, etc.

The scheme provides financial assistance extended by Member Lending Institutions to the non-corporate, non-farm sector income generating activities of micro and small entities.

These micro and small entities comprise of millions of proprietorship/partnership firms running as small manufacturing units, service sector units, shopkeepers, fruits/vegetable vendors, truck operators, food-service units, repair shops, machine operators, small industries, artisans, food processors and others.

--IANS

khz/

LATEST NEWS

Woman from Maharashtra's Beed becomes financially empowered through PM Mudra Yojana (Photo: IANS)

Woman from Maharashtra's Beed becomes financially empowered through PM Mudra Yojana

Kajal Aggarwal addresses rumours of her death

Kajal Aggarwal addresses rumours of her death

Ayan Lohchab leads charge as Patna Pirates beat Puneri Paltan for first win of Season 12 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL 12: Ayan Lohchab leads charge as Patna Pirates beat Puneri Paltan for first win of season

Abbas Ansari's Assembly membership restored, UP Secretariat issues order (Photo: IANS)

Abbas Ansari's Assembly membership restored, UP Secretariat issues order

Nepal Cabinet forms probe panel after violent protests leave 19 dead

Nepal Cabinet forms probe panel after violent protests leave 19 dead

India to play Chile on Day 1; Germany-South Africa to open Junior Men's World Cup in the event to be played at Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10. Photo credit: Hockey India

Hockey: India to play Chile on Day 1; Germany-South Africa to open Junior Men's World Cup in TN

When Karan Johar asked Farah Khan to play “Katappa”

When Karan Johar asked Farah Khan to play “Katappa”

Manisha Koirala calls it a 'black day for Nepal' amidst the ongoing Gen Z protest

Manisha Koirala calls it a 'black day for Nepal' amidst the ongoing Gen Z protest

Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey struggling with career trajectory after parenthood

Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey struggling with career trajectory after parenthood

China's Ambassador emphasises harmony and win-win cooperation with India

China's Ambassador emphasises harmony and win-win cooperation with India