Maha ATS intensifies crackdown on Shahzad Bhatti network, 16 handlers on hit list

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has intensified its operations against the network linked to Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti after the latter was declared a terrorist organisation, with intelligence inputs suggesting that around 16 handlers associated with the network are on its hit list.

The handlers reportedly include Amal Gujjar, Abad Jat, Farooq Khokhar, Jaffar Supari, Shani Tiger, Rana Hunain, Hassan Gujjar, Sohail Ahmed alias Sohail Baloch, Sardar Zorasingh alias Dogar, Yawar Khan, Hammad Menon, Sohail Chaudhary, Sheikh Salman, Sarfaraz Dogar, Abu Musa, Nomi Khan and Munna Zingada.

According to intelligence inputs, the handlers are allegedly attempting to create unrest in India through their network, with several members believed to be active within the country. Young people are reportedly being lured into the network through tasks such as recording videos of specific locations, putting up posters promoting terror activities and sharing information, including the contact details of ministers.

In return, the youths are allegedly offered money, weapons or opportunities to travel abroad. Investigating agencies are closely monitoring these activities, and individuals interacting with members of the network could come under scrutiny. Authorities may also initiate legal action under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), depending on the nature of the activities and available evidence.

Shahzad Bhatti and his handlers reportedly face more than 100 cases across Delhi, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Maharashtra and Punjab. Punjab accounts for the highest number, with 25 cases, including 20 registered under the UAPA, according to the information available.

The Maharashtra ATS has appealed to citizens to exercise caution while interacting with unknown or suspicious individuals on social media. It has also advised parents to monitor their children's online activities and remain alert to sudden changes in their behaviour.

The agency has warned people against offers promising easy money, noting that seemingly harmless tasks assigned by strangers could potentially be linked to larger terror-related activities.

Citizens have also been urged not to believe or circulate rumours that could threaten national unity or disturb law and order. The ATS has asserted that those involved in anti-national activities will face action under the law.

Earlier in September, the Union government declared the Shahzad Bhatti Network a terrorist organisation under the UAPA, according to a notification issued by the Union Home Ministry.

The ministry said the organisation was involved in the cross-border smuggling of arms, explosives and narcotics, besides allegedly radicalising youths and petty criminals and drawing them into terrorist activities.

The network had also allegedly disseminated hateful digital content targeting India's democratic institutions and communal harmony.

The Home Ministry said the designation was part of the government's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

--IANS

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