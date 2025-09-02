Mahanaaryaman Scindia assumes charge as Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association chief

Indore, Sep 2 (IANS) Mahanaaryaman Scindia, son of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, assumed charge as the president of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) on Tuesday.

At 29, Mahanaaryaman, who also served as vice-president of the Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA), became the youngest ever MPCA president since its establishment in 1957 after he was unanimously elected for the post. In the MPCA polls, all the office bearers were elected unanimously.

Mahanaaryaman was made a lifetime member of the MPCA in 2022 and also serves as president of the Madhya Pradesh T20 League (MPL), whose first edition took place in Gwalior in 2024.

"This is an example that MPCA is a family that takes decisions unanimously. MPCA is the only state cricket association in the country where elections are conducted in a warm, family-like atmosphere," Mahanaaryaman told reporters on Tuesday.

Mahanaaryaman became the third-generation member from the Scindia family to take charge of MPCA. His grandfather, late Madhavrao Scindia, and father Jyotiraditya have both served as MPCA presidents.

"This is a very emotional moment for me because my late grandfather Madhavrao Scindia and my father Jyotiraditya Scindia have also shouldered the responsibility of MPCA president," he said.

The newly elected executive was finalised in the MPCA Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday.

Besides Mahanaaryaman, vice-president Vineet Sethia, Sudhir Asnani, a former international umpire, took charge as the secretary. Former India women’s cricketer Arundhati Kirkire assumed her new role as the joint secretary, while Sanjeev Dua took over as the treasurer.

"Our vision has always been to promote cricket at the rural level and to encourage women's participation in the sport. Just like former President Abhilash ( Abhilash Khandekar) ji and his team worked with dedication and love, we too will move forward with the same spirit and commitment," Mahanaaryaman said.

Before assuming charge for his new role, Mahanaaryaman with his father Jyotiraditya Scindia, offered prayers at the famous Khajrana Ganesh temple here.

The first major assignment for the Scindia-led MPCA will be to finalise all the necessary arrangements for Holkar Stadium to host the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup matches.

The venue is supposed to host five league stage matches – three of which will feature defending champions Australia. It will also stage India’s match against England on October 19.

--IANS

bc/ab