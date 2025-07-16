July 16, 2025 6:05 PM हिंदी

Forced or lured conversion is illegal, say BJP leaders on Maha to enact anti-conversion law

Forced or lured conversion is illegal, say BJP leaders on Maha to enact anti-conversion law

New Delhi, July 16 (IASN) Maharashtra is preparing to become the 11th state in India to introduce a law against forced religious conversions, drawing strong support from leaders across political lines.

BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Sanjay Nirupam have welcomed the state government’s move, calling it necessary to curb conversions carried out through inducement or coercion.

"There must be a law against religious conversions. Maharashtra is bringing a stricter law than other states, and it should be implemented across the country," said Shahnawaz Hussain, speaking to IANS.

"It is wrong to convert someone by offering greed or incentives," he added.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam echoed the sentiment, stating that religious conversion has long been a serious concern.

"We live in a free India today where the Constitution has clear provisions on religious freedom. Forced or lured conversions are illegal. Many states have already enacted such laws, and Maharashtra is set to become the eleventh. We welcome this move by the state government," Nirupam added.

"Religious conversion has always been a serious issue in our country. During the period of foreign rule under the Mughals and the British, we did not have the strength to oppose it," Nirupam added.

The state government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has formed a committee under the Director General of Police to study anti-conversion laws in other states and prepare a report.

Minister of State for Home (Rural), Pankaj Bhoyar, announced in the Legislative Council on Monday that a bill will be presented in the winter session based on the committee’s recommendations.

Earlier, on July 9, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule had informed the Assembly that the law is being planned to address conversions, particularly in tribal areas, where inducements and coercion are reportedly common.

The proposed legislation is expected to include stricter provisions than similar laws in other states. Once enacted, Maharashtra will join 10 other states which have already implemented anti-conversion laws. The states where the law exists are Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand.

--IANS

rs/dpb

LATEST NEWS

Rashmika on Hui Re track from The Girlfriend: 'Every frame felt like a moment frozen in time'

Rashmika on Hui Re track from The Girlfriend: 'Every frame felt like a moment frozen in time'

Court orders ‘Udaipur Files’ case hearing on Monday

Court orders ‘Udaipur Files’ case hearing on Monday

Priyanka Arul Mohan to play female lead in actor Kavin's next

Priyanka Arul Mohan to play female lead in actor Kavin's next

Tech Mahindra’s Q1 net profit falls 2.2 pc sequentially, revenue slips slightly

Tech Mahindra’s Q1 net profit falls 2.2 pc sequentially, revenue slips slightly

Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor & others from Bollywood wish Katrina Kaif on her 42nd birthday

Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor & others from Bollywood wish Katrina Kaif on her 42nd birthday

India strengthens maritime ties during BIMSTEC Ports Conclave

India strengthens maritime ties during BIMSTEC Ports Conclave

IIT Kanpur finds 2000 years old Buddhist stupas under the ground from Mahabharata period in Haryana

IIT-Kanpur team finds signs of ancient Buddhist stupas in Haryana; could date back 2000 years

‘Sorry mom-dad, I won't be able to do it’: Two NEET aspirants die by suicide in Nagpur

‘Sorry mom-dad, I won't be able to do it’: Two NEET aspirants die by suicide in Nagpur

Golden Temple gets third bomb threat; security stepped up

Golden Temple gets third bomb threat; security stepped up

ITA founder Shashi Ranjan shares why Indian television needs to buckle up on the creative front

ITA founder Shashi Ranjan shares why Indian television needs to buckle up on the creative front