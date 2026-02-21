Madhuri Dixit's Japan diaries with Dr Nene is all about 'tradition, temples, snow, & samurai'

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, shared some lovely sneak peeks from their getaway to Japan.

The beloved couple was seen posing for some perfect postcard clicks from their time in Fuji.

The primary pic in the post showed the two facing the camera with smiles on their faces, with a snow-clad mountain in the backdrop.

This was followed by some solo shots of Madhuri and Dr. Nene from their recent holiday.

The joint post further included a short clip of them dressed in traditional Japanese attire. We could also see Dr. Nene wielding a sword.

Posting some more breathtaking photos capturing the unique beauty of Japan, they captioned the post, "Fuji: A view from the top of an active Volcano full of tradition, temples, snow, and samurai. (sic)"

Madhuri loves to stay connected with the netizens by treating them with such adorable updates from their personal life.

On Friday, Dr. Nene dropped a video montage on social media which captured Madhuri spending some quality time with her further babies, showering them with love and affection.

The clip captioned, “Life is just better with these two by our side. Happy Love Your Pet Day!” showed Madhuri seated on the floor as one of her pet dogs gently placed its paw in her hand, offering a cute handshake.

The 'Dhak Dhak' girl of Bollywood was also seen feeding treats to her pets as she disciplined her fur babies.

In another adorable moment, Dr. Nene held their pet close to the camera, along with a shot of the family standing together as their dogs excitedly wag their tails around and jump on them.

Dr. Nene strummed a guitar while one of the pets curiously stood up against him, in another precious moment from the montage.

Madhuri and Dr. Nene tied the knot in 1999 and welcomed two sons, Arin and Ryan.

--IANS

pm/