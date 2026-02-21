February 21, 2026 7:48 PM हिंदी

Madhuri Dixit's Japan diaries with Dr Nene is all about 'tradition, temples, snow, & samurai'

Madhuri Dixit's Japan diaries with Dr Nene is all about 'tradition, temples, snow, & samurai'

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, shared some lovely sneak peeks from their getaway to Japan.

The beloved couple was seen posing for some perfect postcard clicks from their time in Fuji.

The primary pic in the post showed the two facing the camera with smiles on their faces, with a snow-clad mountain in the backdrop.

This was followed by some solo shots of Madhuri and Dr. Nene from their recent holiday.

The joint post further included a short clip of them dressed in traditional Japanese attire. We could also see Dr. Nene wielding a sword.

Posting some more breathtaking photos capturing the unique beauty of Japan, they captioned the post, "Fuji: A view from the top of an active Volcano full of tradition, temples, snow, and samurai. (sic)"

Madhuri loves to stay connected with the netizens by treating them with such adorable updates from their personal life.

On Friday, Dr. Nene dropped a video montage on social media which captured Madhuri spending some quality time with her further babies, showering them with love and affection.

The clip captioned, “Life is just better with these two by our side. Happy Love Your Pet Day!” showed Madhuri seated on the floor as one of her pet dogs gently placed its paw in her hand, offering a cute handshake.

The 'Dhak Dhak' girl of Bollywood was also seen feeding treats to her pets as she disciplined her fur babies.

In another adorable moment, Dr. Nene held their pet close to the camera, along with a shot of the family standing together as their dogs excitedly wag their tails around and jump on them.

Dr. Nene strummed a guitar while one of the pets curiously stood up against him, in another precious moment from the montage.

Madhuri and Dr. Nene tied the knot in 1999 and welcomed two sons, Arin and Ryan.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Mithun Manhas, Secretary Devajit Saikia back landmark push for blind cricket in India. Photo credit: IANS

BCCI President Manhas, Secretary Saikia back landmark push for blind cricket in India

Pharma exports register 9.4 pc growth; industry aims for double-digit expansion in 2026–27: Govt

Pharma exports register 9.4 pc growth; industry aims for double-digit expansion in 2026–27: Govt

New HCL-Foxconn plant will boost India’s global chip presence: PM Modi

New HCL-Foxconn plant will boost India’s global chip presence: PM Modi

Was not expecting this much hype and appreciation from all legends of the game, says Usman Tariq ahead of Pakistan's Super 8s match against New Zealand in Colombo on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Was not expecting this much hype and appreciation from legends of the game, says Tariq

Much at stake for Nepal after March parliamentary election result

Much at stake for Nepal after March parliamentary election result

Abhishek Sharma’s form, fielding lapses in spotlight as India face South Africa in their first match of Super 8s in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Abhishek’s form, fielding lapses in spotlight as India face SA in Super 8s opener (Preview)

Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, and Lockie Ferguson return for New Zealand as Pakistan elect to bat first in the Super 8s of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Santner, Sodhi, Ferguson return for New Zealand as Pakistan elect to bat first

Madhuri Dixit's Japan diaries with Dr Nene is all about 'tradition, temples, snow, & samurai'

Madhuri Dixit's Japan diaries with Dr Nene is all about 'tradition, temples, snow, & samurai'

‘Beating Australia in Australia is really special,’ says Smriti Mandhana after series-clinching knock in 3rd T20I at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Saturday. Photo credit: BCCI Women

‘Beating Australia in Australia is really special,’ says Mandhana after series-clinching knock in 3rd T20I

James Gunn clears air on ‘Batman 3’ fast-track reports

James Gunn clears air on ‘Batman 3’ fast-track reports