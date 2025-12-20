December 20, 2025 1:09 PM हिंदी

Madhuri Dixit reveals if she plans to move to direction anytime soon

Madhuri Dixit reveals if she plans to move to direction anytime soon

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit, who is known to have given some tremendous performances during her career spanning around 4 decades, opened up about her plans to try her hand at direction next.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Madhuri revealed that although she has a lot of experience, she does not feel ready for direction at the moment.

She was asked, "As an actor, you have done multiple projects, today woman directors are also doing really well. Do you have any such plans to turn to direction?"

To this, Madhuri told IANS, "Well, a lot of people ask me that because I have been working for 40 years, so that brings with it the kind of experience because you have seen so many directors, worked with them, learned from them, but I think I have to be ready for it, and right now I am not, but at some point maybe."

During the conversation, Madhuri also reflected on the evolution of filmmaking from her debut movie "Abodh" to "Mrs Deshpande".

The 'Dhak Dhak' girl revealed that things are much more organized these days, which was not the case back then.

She shared, "I think at that time there were only five or six very organized producers, like Yash Chopra, B R Chopra, Subhash Ghai, Rajshri Productions, and a few more, and the rest was pretty unorganized. Today, it is very organized. Back then, we relied more on spontaneity; today, we can prepare for a role. You get a script, along with amenities such as the RVs, where you can chill after every shot or get ready. At that time, we did not have all this; we used to sit under the sun, with an umbrella over our heads."

"So, there are a lot of things where the comfort of the actor is taken care of, and also because the character is so prepared that you know what you are going to wear, you know what your look is going to be, we do a lot of prep for the roles, we have readings, which never used to happen then," added Madhuri.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha host Harmanpreet Kaur; say 'Keep the Tricolor flying high'

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha host Harmanpreet Kaur; say 'Keep the Tricolor flying high'

Priyanka Chopra says Nick took her over the clouds in plane to see the moon on Karva Chauth

Priyanka Chopra says Nick took her over the clouds in plane on Karva Chauth

HPV vaccine can help prevent precancerous lesions in girls, women

HPV vaccine can help prevent precancerous lesions in girls, women

Pakistan court sentences Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi to 17-year imprisonment in corruption case

Pakistan court sentences Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi to 17-year imprisonment in corruption case

'Bodes ill for democratic process': Tharoor flags attack on press, violence in Bangladesh

'Bodes ill for democratic process': Tharoor flags attacks on media amid violence in Bangladesh

WI v NZ: Kavem Hodge's unbeaten ton leads Windies’ fightback on Day 3 at Bay Oval

WI v NZ: Kavem Hodge's unbeaten ton leads Windies’ fightback on Day 3 at Bay Oval

Ticker‑mapping error likely behind sudden spike in Infosys ADRs

Ticker‑mapping error likely behind sudden spike in Infosys ADRs: Report

Deepika Singh on shooting in minus degrees: Gave me chance to explore, adapt

Deepika Singh on shooting in minus degrees: Gave me chance to explore, adapt

I got really worried: Hardik's shot hits cameraman, allrounder checks on him after match

I got really worried: Hardik's shot hits cameraman, allrounder checks on him after match

Advocacy group condemns lack of global media coverage of Hindu youth mob lynching in B'desh

Advocacy group condemns lack of global media coverage of Hindu youth mob lynching in B'desh