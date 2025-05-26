May 26, 2025 5:38 PM हिंदी

Madhuri Dixit recalls ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ magic with Salman Khan as rain pours in

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Madhuri Dixit took a walk down memory lane, as the arrival of the rainy season stirred fond memories of her iconic film “Hum Aapke Hain Koun.”

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a video of herself enjoying the rainy weather. She also added the iconic track ‘Mausam Ka Jaadu’ from the 1994 romantic classic “Hum Aapke Hain Koun.” Sung by legends Lata Mangeshkar and S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, the song featured Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan in one of their most memorable on-screen moments. As the first song in the film, it set the tone for the love story that followed between Madhuri and Salman’s characters and went on to become one of the most popular tracks from the film.

On Monday, Madhuri shared a delightful video of herself enjoying the monsoon magic in the hills. Holding an umbrella, the actress is seen dancing playfully in the rain, soaking in the scenic beauty around her. With a radiant smile and carefree moves, she embraced the weather with pure joy, perfectly capturing the essence of the season. For the caption, the Devdas actress wrote, “Let the magic of the season cast a spell.”

Both Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, are known for their active presence on Instagram. On May 26, Dr. Nene shared that he and Madhuri recently hosted a memorable evening filled with warmth, music, and meaningful conversation as they welcomed a distinguished delegation from the University of Southern California (USC).

In his social media post, Dr. Nene mentioned that the highlight of the weekend was hosting USC President Carol Folt and others. The intimate gathering was also attended by several of the couple’s close friends, including Harsh Goenka, Puneet Chhatwal, Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, and industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, among others.

Shriram Nene shared a series of photos featuring Madhuri Dixit and wrote, “Lovely time with friends and family enjoying an evening of fab food and music and conversation. Thx to all who came.”

