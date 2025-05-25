May 25, 2025 2:05 AM हिंदी

Madhur Bhandarkar applauds PM Modi: A visionary leader redefining India's future in every field!

New Delhi/Bhopal, May 24 (IANS) Acclaimed filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar recently shared his admiration for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising his vision, leadership, and profound knowledge across various domains.

Reflecting on his personal interactions with PM Modi over the years, Bhandarkar described the Prime Minister as a remarkable listener and an inspiring figure.

A video of his opinion about PM Modi has been shared on ‘Modi Story’, a popular social media handle on X.

"I first met Modi ji in 2011 at a wedding in Delhi. It was a brief meeting at Ashoka Hotel—maybe just 30 seconds—but I was already a great admirer of his work," Bhandarkar recalled. "He told me to visit Ahmedabad, and I promised him I would." Bhandarkar met PM Modi again in 2013 during a visit to Ahmedabad. He recalled being invited to the Prime Minister’s residence for a conversation that lasted nearly an hour.

"The best part about Modi ji is that he is a great listener. He asked me about my struggles in the film industry, how I got into the business. He listened with full attention," he said. "That conversation was truly encouraging and left a lasting impact." Having frequently travelled to Gujarat, Bhandarkar witnessed firsthand the transformation under PM Modi's leadership as chief minister.

"The development was remarkable—from roads and railway infrastructure to economic growth," he noted. "He has always had a futuristic vision, thinking about what needs to be done in the next five or ten years." The filmmaker also lauded PM Modi's contributions to the Indian film industry, particularly policy reforms such as the single-window clearance system and changes in the censor board.

"Even at the Wave Summit, he ensured representation from all sectors—Mumbai, Bengal, and the South film industries. He includes everyone and understands each individual’s contribution to India," he emphasised.

Bhandarkar expressed admiration for PM Modi's ability to connect with people from all walks of life. "Whether students, children, influencers, or religious communities, he engages directly. That’s what makes him a true public leader," he said. "His knowledge is extraordinary—he can speak on any subject—and his sense of humour is amazing."

Recalling his experiences at the Cannes Film Festival, Bhandarkar said he encountered numerous foreign filmmakers and producers who recognised PM Modi’s leadership. "They praised his hard work, saying, 'Your Prime Minister is very dedicated.' That makes us proud," he remarked. "India’s strong global presence today is truly commendable, and it fills me with immense pride to be an Indian."

