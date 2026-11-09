November 09, 2026 3:14 PM हिंदी

L&T bags Rs 2,500 crore deal to extend Noida Metro Aqua Line

L&T bags Rs 2,500 crore deal to extend Noida Metro Aqua Line

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Construction and engineering giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced on Monday that its Heavy Civil Infrastructure business has secured a “significant” order worth up to Rs 2,500 crore from Noida Metro Rail Corporation Limited for the Noida Metro Aqua Line extension project.

The project involves the partial design and construction of a 15.1-km elevated viaduct across two stretches, from Botanical Garden to Noida Sector-142 and from Depot Station to Boraki. The scope of work also includes the construction of 10 elevated metro stations, along with architectural finishes, L&T stated in an exchange filing.

The project is expected to improve regional connectivity and commuter accessibility across Noida's expanding urban landscape. It is scheduled to be completed within 36 months, the company said.

L&T is engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing, products and services across multiple sectors.

The company's revenue rose 16 per cent to Rs 78,750 crore in Q2FY27 as compared to Rs 67,984 crore in the year-ago period, "driven by accelerated progress in the various businesses in the Projects, Products & Manufacturing (PPM) portfolio."

The company secured orders worth Rs 1,47,665 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 28 per cent for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. During the quarter, the company secured several high-value orders led by hydrocarbon – offshore & onshore, carbonLite solutions, public spaces, airports, and power transmission & distribution businesses. The company’s international orders stood at Rs 92,375 crore, contributing 63 per cent to the total order inflow.

S N Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director, said: “The company has delivered a strong quarter in an ever changing geopolitical landscape. This performance reflects continued customer confidence and our ability to secure large and complex orders across sectors and geographies. We achieved yet another record quarterly order inflow. Focused execution across our Projects, Products & Manufacturing businesses supported a higher revenue growth. The highest ever order book at Rs 8.5 lakh crore provides multi-year revenue visibility".

“We are well positioned to sustain this growth momentum and will continue to invest in innovation, digital capabilities, and technology-led businesses to drive growth and create long-term value for our stakeholders,” he added.

--IANS

sps/pk

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