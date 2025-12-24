LSG’s lower-order batting remains a concern as it hasn't been fully addressed, says Chopra

New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have strengthened their bowling attack in the mini-auction ahead of the 2026 season, but continue to grapple with batting depth issues, particularly in the lower middle-order, said former India opener Aakash Chopra.

"LSG has kept Rishabh Pant at number three, but the batting order remains a question mark. Pant can play higher, and last season's top order was exceptional—three of the top four batsmen scored over 500 runs, which is very rare. The real issue has been the lower order; at five, six, and seven, players like David Miller couldn't consistently deliver in last season," said Chopra on JioStar.

"This season, LSG have more options in bowling with (Wanindu) Hasaranga, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, along with Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, and Arjun Tendulkar. Despite these improvements, the lower-order batting remains a concern that hasn't been fully addressed," he added.

Ex-India all-rounder Irfan Pathan praised LSG’s bowling reinforcements but echoed concerns about batting depth. "Looking at Anrich Nortje and Hasaranga, LSG has very strong options, especially in the fast-bowling department, which was much needed. If the fast bowlers stay fit, they form a formidable unit.

“Hasaranga is a big benefit - last year, there was a lack of trust from captain Rishabh Pant in Ravi Bishnoi. Hasaranga, bought for 2 crore, is a solid and cost-effective addition.

“However, with batsmen like Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad, LSG could have done with one more top-class batter. I was hoping for someone like Livingstone. Overall, there’s still a need for at least five more high-quality batsmen in the squad," he said.

The franchise's purchase of Australian wicketkeeper Josh Inglis for Rs 8.6 crore also drew scrutiny, considering he’s available for only four IPL games.

"If you look at the batting order for LSG, they're very similar to SRH. Buying Josh, even if he was available for the full season at that price, doesn't make sense because he's not going to be in the starting line-up," concluded former India opener Abhinav Mukund.

--IANS

nr/bsk/