Love fights back societal discrimination in ‘Dhadak 2’ trailer starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming film ‘Dhadak 2’ was unveiled on Friday. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, and both of them belong to different worlds. The film touches upon the subject of discrimination against people belonging to the oppressed castes. and marks the second instalment of ‘Dhadak’ franchise which served as the debut vehicle of actress Janhvi Kapoor.

The film promises intensity, vulnerability, and an unflinching gaze at heartbreak, Siddhant essays the role of Neelesh. Stepping into a role that demands intensity and restraint in equal measure, Siddhant delivers a performance that is raw, rooted, and deeply affecting. Every frame in the trailer reflects his emotional arc from passionate love to heartbreak, rebellion to restraint without a single false note.

Earlier, the actor spoke at the NDTV Yuva event in the national capital where he shared that the film allowed him to break the pattern of urban roles that were mostly offered to him.

Talking about the same, the actor said, “I would love to share the release date first; I hope Karan is watching this. But yeah, we have made a really strong and rooted film. Usually, I have been approached for urban roles, but I come from Ballia, a small town in UP, and this is my first time exploring such a genre”.

Opposite him, Triptii Dimri brings strength and silence to her role, and together, the two ignite the screen with a chemistry that is equal parts tender and turbulent. Their bond feels lived-in and real, adding layers to a story that is far more than just romance.

‘Dhadak 2’ is a romantic drama written and directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Dharma Productions. The film is a spiritual sequel to ‘Dhadak’ which itself was the remake of the superhit Marathi film ‘Sairat’.

The film, produced by Dharma Productions, and is set to release in cinemas on August 1, 2025.

