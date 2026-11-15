Los Angeles City Council marks Diwali; adopts special resolution honouring Indian-American community

Los Angeles, Nov 15 (IANS) The iconic Los Angeles City Hall was illuminated with the colours, music and cultural traditions of India as the Los Angeles City Council celebrated Diwali, the Festival of Lights, the Consulate General of India said on Sunday.

The special celebration, hosted by Los Angeles Mayor-elect and City Councilmember Nithya Raman on November 13, brought together India's Consul General K.J. Srinivasa, members of the Los Angeles City Council, distinguished guests and representatives of the vibrant Indian-American community.

According to the Indian mission, Mayor-elect Raman warmly welcomed the Consul General back to City Hall and reiterated their shared commitment to further strengthening relations between India and Los Angeles. The celebration highlighted the city's rich multicultural character and recognised the growing contribution of the Indian-American community to its civic, economic and cultural landscape.

The event featured a series of colourful cultural performances, including Carnatic music, Tabla, Indian classical dance, and Bhangra, offering a glimpse into the diversity and richness of India's artistic traditions. Several City Council members, including John Lee, joined hundreds of representatives from various Indian-American community organisations to participate in the celebrations.

In a significant recognition of the festival and its cultural importance, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously adopted a special resolution recognising Diwali. The resolution extended warm wishes to all Angelenos celebrating the festival and acknowledged the diverse and invaluable contributions of South Asian communities to the city.

"The resolution recognised Diwali's universal message of the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance, and its enduring values of kindness, generosity, compassion, unity, gratitude and goodwill. It also acknowledged Diwali's significance as a celebration transcending religious boundaries, bringing communities together in a shared spirit of peace, prosperity and happiness," the Consulate General of India said in a statement.

Raman, on behalf of the City of Los Angeles, also presented a Certificate of Recognition to K.J. Srinivasa, acknowledging his leadership and contributions as the first Consul General of India in Los Angeles.

The Indian mission stated that the citation recognised his extensive engagement with communities across Southern California, Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada, as well as his efforts to establish stronger connections between Los Angeles and India in areas such as trade, technology and culture.

It also highlighted his contributions at a significant time when Los Angeles is preparing to welcome visitors and participants from across the world for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The citation observed that Srinivasa's "leadership embodies the spirit of bringing people together, giving traditions a wider audience and looking towards new beginnings".

In his address, Srinivasa congratulated Mayor-elect Raman on her electoral victory and extended his best wishes for her forthcoming tenure. Recalling his first welcome at City Hall during the Diwali celebrations in 2025, shortly after he assumed office, the Consul General expressed gratitude to Raman and the City Council for their continued friendship, encouragement and support for the Indian-American community.

"The Consul General reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with the incoming Los Angeles administration to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, technology, innovation, education, creative industries and cultural exchanges, including exploring new opportunities for collaboration ahead of LA28," the Indian Mission said.

Srinivasa highlighted the Indian-American diaspora's vital role as a bridge between the world's two largest democracies, strengthening economic partnerships, cultural understanding and people-to-people connections.

"The celebration underscored the growing importance of India–Los Angeles engagement within the broader India–US strategic partnership and demonstrated how cultural diplomacy can foster lasting relationships between nations and communities. Reflecting Diwali's timeless message of hope, harmony and togetherness, the occasion reaffirmed a shared commitment to building a future of greater friendship, cooperation and prosperity," the Indian Consulate General said.

--IANS

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