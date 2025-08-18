'Long years of public service, experience will enrich our nation': PM Modi meets NDA’s Vice Presidential nominee

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, who has been announced as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the upcoming Vice Presidential election.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi wrote: "Met Thiru C.P. Radhakrishnan Ji. Conveyed my best wishes on his being the NDA’s Vice-Presidential nominee. His long years of public service and experience across domains will greatly enrich our nation. May he continue to serve the nation with the same dedication and resolve he has always demonstrated."

Radhakrishnan also posted about the meeting on X, saying: "Blessed and honoured to meet our beloved people’s leader, our most respected Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji today in New Delhi."

Earlier on Monday, the BJP congratulated Radhakrishnan on his nomination and thanked PM Modi for choosing a candidate from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. The election for the Vice President is scheduled to take place on September 9.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar welcomed the BJP’s decision to nominate Radhakrishnan, stating in a post on X: "The decision to make Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan the NDA candidate for the post of Vice President is welcome. JD-U will support C.P. Radhakrishnan. Best wishes to him."

The JD-U’s support is significant, as the party holds 12 seats in the Lok Sabha and four in the Rajya Sabha, all of which are expected to go to the NDA candidate in the election.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal, confirmed that the INDIA bloc will announce its Vice-Presidential candidate later on Monday. Consultations among alliance partners are currently underway.

In an effort to garner wider support for Radhakrishnan’s candidacy, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached out to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over phone. Singh, who has been tasked with coordinating with key opposition leaders, urged Stalin and the DMK to support the NDA nominee.

Radhakrishnan, a senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, was nominated after deliberations between Prime Minister Modi, BJP President J.P. Nadda, and other senior party leaders.

The 67-year-old leader has served two terms in the Lok Sabha representing Coimbatore and is currently serving as the Governor of Maharashtra. Known for his decades-long association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP, Radhakrishnan is regarded as a grassroots leader with strong organisational acumen and a reputation for integrity.

