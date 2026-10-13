Long-term importance matters more than near-term targets in semiconductor sector: Chandrasekaran

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran on Tuesday made a case for patient capital in strategic sectors such as semiconductors, saying their long-term importance for India matters more than whether near-term targets are met.

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026 here, Chandrasekaran said whether targets are met in two years or three years is not the point as chips are going to be fundamentally required.

He said the world has faced hard times before, but what sets this moment apart is that geopolitical disruption, commodity shocks and supply chain crises are happening at the same time.

“Directionally, if you design it on the belief that it is needed for India, it is needed for mankind and for enterprises, you will get it right. It doesn't mean everything will be smooth,” he said.

He further highlighted that India's electronics exports have risen from about $12 billion five years ago to $48 billion this year.

Chandrasekaran said ambition must be matched with financial discipline.

“You need to keep an eye on the balance sheet. So you can't be reckless,” he said.

He said announcing a 2-nanometer chip would not work and Tata has to follow demand, adding that India needs global partners because it does not yet have all technologies.

Yardsticks for any investment are its importance for India, its businesses and people, jobs it creates and its financial viability, he said. While direction and need are certain, how fast to ramp up and which technologies to pursue remain uncertain, he added.

Moreover, Chandrasekaran pushed back on idea that resilience comes at cost of efficiency, saying that in volatile environment designing for resilience is itself way to optimise for efficiency.

He cited cyber attack that cost Jaguar Land Rover almost six weeks of production and supply disruptions such as magnet shortages that can halt vehicle output.

Despite shocks, the group is still set to deliver double-digit growth with margins holding up, he said.

--IANS

ag/