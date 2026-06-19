After three-month wait, LNG tanker 'Disha' crosses Strait of Hormuz, docks in Gujarat

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) The LNG tanker 'Disha' has successfully arrived at Dahej Port in Gujarat after crossing the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, delivering a cargo of 62,370 metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) following a wait of more than three months.

The vessel, which had been stationed in the Gulf region amid heightened geopolitical tensions, completed its voyage and arrived at the Dahej terminal on Friday at around 7:32 a.m., according to information based on vessel tracking data.

The LNG cargo was loaded at Qatar’s Ras Laffan LNG terminal. The tanker is carrying 62,370 metric tonnes of LNG, marking a significant delivery for India’s energy supply chain during a sensitive period in global energy markets.

The vessel Disha is being operated under a consortium led by the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) and has been chartered for Petronet LNG Limited. The successful transit of the vessel through the Strait of Hormuz comes at a time when the region has witnessed heightened tensions, raising concerns over the security of key global shipping lanes.

Sources indicated that the tanker had remained in the Gulf region for over three months before completing its journey. Its safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints for oil and gas shipments, has been viewed as significant for India’s energy security.

The Dahej LNG terminal in Bharuch is India’s largest liquefied natural gas import hub and plays a crucial role in the country’s natural gas distribution network.

The arrival of Disha is expected to strengthen LNG availability and support stable energy supplies for industrial and domestic consumption.

Amid recent geopolitical tensions in West Asia, particularly involving Iran and the United States, the safe arrival of the LNG carrier has provided relief to stakeholders in India’s energy sector. The Strait of Hormuz remains a vital route for global energy trade, and any disruption in the region has the potential to impact global oil and gas supply chains.

The successful completion of this voyage underscores the importance of secure maritime routes for uninterrupted energy imports into India.

--IANS

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