March 21, 2026 10:13 AM हिंदी

Lilette Dubey recalls her father’s emotions at her bidaai, pays tribute with a Jagjit Singh song

Lilette Dubey recalls her father emotions at her Bidai, pays tribute with a Jagjit Singh song

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress and Theatre personality Lilette Dubey took a deep emotional trip down memory lane as she recalled her Bidaai day and expressed how her father was emotional.

The actress shared a rare, intimate photograph with her father, marking his birthday with a heartfelt note.

Reflecting on a poignant moment from her bidai, she described how her father’s expression captured “love, happiness and sadness all rolled into one.”

She wrote, “At my bidai ..dads’s expression .. such a picture of love, happiness and sadness all rolled into one ..

That circle of unconditional love & fierce protection that only a wonderful father can give you ..Miss it and miss you Daddy ..love you always ..Happy Birthday ..a song from Jagjit Singh one of your favourites”

The first picture, seemingly from her wedding, shows a tender exchange between Lilette and her father.

The second picture offers a glimpse into her childhood, where a young Lilette is seen sitting in her father’s lap, with his arms wrapped around her lovingly.

Her tribute for her father was paired with a nod to one of his favourite songs by Jagjit Singh.

Talking about Lillete Dubey, on the professional front, with notable work in both theatre and Bollywood, the actress has built a commendable career.

She is best known for her film performances in movies like Zubeidaa, Monsoon Wedding, Chalte Chalte, Baghban, Kal Ho Naa Ho, My Brother… Nikhil, Delhi in a Day, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and many others.

–IANS

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