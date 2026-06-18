'Lifelong friend of India': PM Modi expreses grief over Buddhist scholar Robert Thurman's demise

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS)Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed condolences over the death of Padm Shri awardee Robert A. F. Thurman and said that Thurman was an "eminent scholar of Buddhism, a distinguished teacher and a lifelong friend of India".

"Through his works, Thurman popularised Buddhist thoughts globally and also built enduring bridges of understanding Between various cultures across the world," the Prime Minister wrote in a post on social media platform X.

Taking to his official X account, PM Modi wrote: "Deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Robert A. F. Thurman, an eminent scholar of Buddhism, a distinguished teacher and a lifelong friend of India. Through his works, he popularised Buddhist thoughts globally and also built enduring bridges of understanding between cultures. I fondly recall our meeting in New York City a few years ago, where we had an excellent conversation. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers in this hour of grief."

One of the renowned international scholars of the Tibetan Buddhist tradition, Professor Robert Thurman, who was conferred one of India’s highest civilian awards, the Padma Shri, and a longtime friend of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, died at the age of 84, Tibet House US said on Wednesday.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that Robert A.F. Thurman @bob__thurman, prominent American Buddhist scholar, co-founder of Tibet House US, author and translator whose teachings shaped countless lives, died Tuesday morning, June 16, in Woodstock, New York,” a post said.

“The Thurman family requests privacy at this time,” it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Prof Thurman in New York on June 21, 2023. At the meeting, Prime Minister Modi and Prof Thurman exchanged perspectives on how Buddhist values can act as a guiding light for finding solutions to global challenges.

They also discussed India’s Buddhist connect and efforts being made by India for preservation of Buddhist heritage, reads a government of India statement.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Professor Robert Thurman, one of the world’s foremost scholars of Buddhism and a great friend of India,” the Consulate General of India in New York said in a post on X.

“Professor Thurman’s lifelong dedication to Indo-Tibetan Buddhist studies helped to bring the timeless wisdom of Lord Buddha to generations across the world and deepened appreciation of India’s rich spiritual heritage. We extend our sincere condolences to Mrs. Nena Thurman and the bereaved family,” the Consulate General added.

According to the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), headquartered in this Himachal Pradesh hill station, Prof Thurman has written, edited, and translated several books on Tibetan Buddhism.

Prof Thurman, the father of actress Uma Thurman, is the Jey Tsong Khapa Professor of Indo-Tibetan Buddhist Studies in the Department of Religion at Columbia University.

He was also the president of the Tibet House US and the American Institute of Buddhist Studies. He translated the Vimalakirti Sutra from the Tibetan Kagyur into English.

Prof Thurman is highly known for translations and explanations of Tibetan Buddhist religious and philosophical materials. He was named one of the 25 most influential Americans of 1997. In 2006, New York Magazine named him as one of the “Influentials” in religion.

--IANS

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