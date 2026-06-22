'Life and legacy of late Thai Princess will inspire future generations'

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Monday signed the book of condolences at the Thai Embassy on the passing of Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati.

“On behalf of the Govt. of India, offered our heartfelt condolences on the passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati by signing the Book of Condolences at the Royal Thai Embassy today,” MoS Margherita wrote on X.

“Her Royal Highness will be fondly remembered for her dedication to public service. Her life and legacy will inspire future generations. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family, the Government and the people of Thailand at this difficult moment,” he added.

The Princess passed away on June 11 at 7:48 pm (local time) at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok at the age of 47.

"Her Royal Highness had stayed in the hospital for medical treatment since 15 December 2022, after losing consciousness because of a heart condition. In April 2026, doctors detected an infection in the abdomen caused by inflammation of the large intestine. This made Her Royal Highness’s condition unstable, with low blood pressure, an irregular heartbeat, and abnormalities in blood clotting," read the statement issued by the Thai government.

The Thai Embassy in New Delhi appreciate the Government of India, MoS Margherita, for signing the book of condolences.

Born in Bangkok on December 7, 1978, Princess Bajrakitiyabha was the eldest child of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua (Rama X). The Princess was the King's only daughter born to Princess Soamsawali Krom Muen Suddhanarinatha, former consort to the King.

After her graduation, she worked as a public prosecutor at the Office of Attorney General in Bangkok and in Udon Thani, and later Pattaya, Nong Bua Lamphu, and Rayong. She also served as Thai Ambassador to Vienna, Austria, from 2012 to 2014, and as a special lecturer for the Master of Laws Program at the Faculty of Law, Thammasat University, in 2019, according to the statement.

–IANS

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