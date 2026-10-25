Liechtenstein's Prince Alois, Princess Sofia to arrive in India for four-day State visit

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein will be on a four-day State visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from October 25-28, accompanied by his wife, Princess Sofia, and a high-level official and business delegation comprising top industry leaders.

Prince Alois and Princess Sofia are slated to land in Mumbai later on Sunday and fly to Vadodara on Monday. After concluding their engagements in Vadodara, they will travel to Delhi on Monday.

This is the second visit of Prince Alois to India in 2026, as he had earlier visited New Delhi in February to attend the AI Impact Summit. He had previously visited India in 2010 and 2018.

Prince Alois will be accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will call on him. Prince Alois will pay a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Prince Alois is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House on Tuesday, where they will discuss cooperation in various sectors, including trade and investment, science, technology and innovation and people-to-people exchanges and exchange views on regional and global developments, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister of State for Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary will call on Prince Alois on Thursday.

Prince Alois will meet President Droupadi Murmu, who will also host an official banquet in his honour.

"The visit is expected to provide further impetus to the growing engagement between India and Liechtenstein, particularly since the operationalisation of India–EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement in 2025. The visit will provide an opportunity to further deepen the friendly ties between India and Liechtenstein and build partnerships in new areas of mutual interest," the MEA said in a statement.

--IANS

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