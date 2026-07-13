Leopard eludes capture in Bengaluru for fifth day; residents demand stronger action from forest Dept

Bengaluru, July 13 (IANS) A leopard that has been repeatedly sighted in a residential area on the outskirts of Bengaluru has continued to evade capture for the fifth consecutive day on Monday, triggering fear among residents and drawing criticism of the Forest Department's response.

The leopard has been spotted in the Bharath Nagar residential locality in the Byadarahalli region on the city's outskirts. Forest officials had placed a cage baited with chickens in an attempt to trap the animal. However, instead of the leopard, stray dogs walked into the cage, highlighting the challenges faced by the operation.

Residents alleged that despite repeated sightings of the leopard, Forest Department officials have failed to take effective measures to capture the animal.

"The leopard is being sighted once every few days and has repeatedly entered residential areas. The Forest Department has merely placed a cage and washed its hands of the matter. There are hardly any officials present on the ground. If the leopard attacks someone, who will be responsible?" a resident asked.

Locals said fear has gripped the neighbourhood, with many people avoiding parks and public spaces. Areas that once witnessed large gatherings of residents in the evenings now remain largely deserted.

The nearby East West College has declared holidays following the leopard sightings in the area.

Another resident said children and women were particularly frightened by the repeated appearances of the wild animal.

"Children are scared and women are reluctant to step out of their homes, especially in the evenings. The Forest Department needs to do more than just place a cage. Officials should coordinate with residents who have CCTV cameras and use the footage to track the leopard's movement and plan the operation more effectively," the resident said.

According to locals, the leopard has been entering residential areas from a nearby park and was sighted on last Thursday, Friday and again on Sunday.

The park, which has dense vegetation and thick bushes, is believed to have provided cover for the animal's movement. Following the initial sightings, local MLA S.T. Somashekar intervened and arranged for the clearing of thick vegetation and bushes inside the park. However, residents said the leopard was sighted again even after the clean-up operation.

After stray dogs were trapped in the cage instead of the leopard, Forest department officials shifted the trap to another location. Residents are now demanding that additional cages be installed and that round-the-clock patrolling be intensified.

The persistent sightings have also affected daily life, with fewer people venturing outdoors and a noticeable decline in vehicle movement in some stretches of the locality after dark.

Meanwhile, in Chamarajanagar district, farmers staged a protest outside the office of the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), demanding immediate action to capture leopards and tigers allegedly straying into human habitations in the region due to loss of their habitat.

The protesters took out a march and accused Forest Department officials of failing to protect villagers from wild animal attacks. They warned that if authorities did not capture the animals, they would intensify their agitation.

Farmers alleged that ageing leopards and tigers from the forests of Male Mahadeshwara Hills and Biligirirangana Hills were increasingly entering villages in search of food due to loss of their habitat.

They claimed the Forest Department had failed to ensure adequate prey availability and habitat management within forest areas, forcing wild animals to venture into agricultural fields and residential settlements.

The protesters also recalled assurances made by a former Forest Minister to adopt scientific measures and establish a dedicated vigilance mechanism to address the growing human-wildlife conflict.

They urged the government to implement those measures immediately to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety of both people and wildlife.

--IANS

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