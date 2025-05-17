Lauren Gottlieb on performing at 95th Academy Awards: Felt deep responsibility

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Lauren Gottlieb took a trip down memory lane and recalled performing on the number “Naatu Naatu” from the magnum opus “RRR” at the 95th Academy Awards. The actress-dancer said she felt a deep responsibility to make sure they did it justice.

The performance of Naatu Naatu was introduced by actress Deepika Padukone at the Oscars and sung live by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Lauren performed alongside dancers Billy Mustapha and Jason Glover, who were styled as stand-ins for NTR Jr. and Charan's characters.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Lauren discussed what it meant to represent Indian dance on such a global platform.

She told IANS: “Being part of Naatu Naatu meant everything to me, because it was more than just a performance. It was a representation of India, of Indian dance, of the joy and power of our culture on the biggest stage in the world. I felt this deep responsibility to make sure we did it justice, that everyone could feel proud seeing us up there.”

She said it was genuinely one of the most surreal moments of her life.

“Standing center stage at the Oscars, finishing the performance with my hands in Namaste, bowing in front of the entire Hollywood elite—and knowing the whole world was watching—it was beyond anything I could have dreamed.”

Lauren added: “Even now, just talking about it brings up so much emotion. It was a lifelong dream come true and a moment I’ll carry with me forever.

The song “Naatu Naatu” made history as it went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Song.

“RRR” is an epic historical action drama film directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The film stars NTR Jr. and Ram Charan as fictionalised versions of Indian revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Olivia Morris among many others. The film serves as a fictional tribute to the revolutionaries and their fight against oppression.

--IANS

dc/