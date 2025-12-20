Late Sushant Singh Rajput's sister sends birthday wishes to Ankita Lokhande filled with 'all her love'

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Actress Ankita Lokhande, who celebrated her birthday on the 19th of December, was wished by late star Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti.

Sharing a picture with Ankita on her social media account, Shweta wrote, “Happy Birthday, Ankita. Hope you always stay happy and healthy. All my love, @lokhandeankita.”

For the uninitiated, Ankita and Sushant were in a steady relationship for 7 years. They first met on the sets of their hit show Pavitra Rishta, where they essayed the lead roles as Archana and Manav.

The two broke up in 2017, shocking their fans. Ankita, after a few years post breakup, started dating businessman Vicky Jain. The two got married to each other in December 2021.

The actress, who celebrated her birthday in style on December 19th this year, invited all her friends from the entertainment industry.

A few videos that have gone viral over social media from the party show the birthday girl attending to every guest personally and also dancing her heart out.

On December 20, Ankita shared a post expressing gratitude for spending her birthday with her "chosen people".

Ankita wrote on her social media, "Friendships and bonds are two very different blessings in life. Friendship is something God gifts us, something pure and effortless. Bonds, on the other hand, are created by us—built with time, love, effort, and intention (sic)."

Sharing how true friends stand with you in every moment of life, she added, "Sometimes, we don’t realise how deeply relationships and friendships shape our lives. In moments of happiness, only a few people truly come forward to share that joy. And in moments of sadness, only a few choose to sit beside us and hold space."

Ankita also expressed her gratitude for finding her chosen family in Mumbai.

"I feel incredibly grateful that in a city like Mumbai, I found my chosen people—people with whom I can share my happiness and my silences, my laughter and my tears. Each one of you who came to celebrate me and my day so beautifully reminded me how rich life truly is," wrote the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress.

She also thanked her friends for making her birthday special in the absence of her husband, Vicky Jain.

Ankita wrote, "Thank you for making my birthday so special. I will always be grateful for this love. And when people say friends become family, you all proved it. Even when Vicky wasn’t here, you showed up—for me, for my happiness—so I wouldn’t miss out on a single moment."

She added, "With this, I gently close the chapter of 2025—grateful, fulfilled, and humbled. Looking forward to 2026: another blessing, another presence, another success, and a new story waiting to unfold. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Happy birthday to me."

