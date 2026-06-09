Kuwait's Amir condoles death of Indian national in call with PM Modi

Kuwait City, June 9 (IANS) Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait, on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which he also condoled the death of an Indian national following an attack on Kuwait International Airport, last week.

As they discussed the ongoing security situation in West Asia, the Amir of Kuwait, stated his office in a statement released after the phone call, renewed the friendly Republic of India's condemnation of the "reprehensible and brazen Iranian attacks" on Kuwaiti lands and airspace, and its recent targeting of civilians and the building of Kuwait International Airport in a heinous assault that resulted in the killing of one member of the Indian community, with others injured.

"His Excellency considered these attacks a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait, of international law, and of the United Nations Charter, as well as an act of terrorizing the innocent and secure among its citizens and residents on its soil. He affirmed the friendly Republic of India's stance alongside the State of Kuwait, its solidarity with its friendly people, and its support for all the efforts it is taking to preserve its sovereignty and security and maintain its stability," read the statement.

During the call, both leaders reviewed the "strong relations" between the two countries and the two friendly peoples, as well as the latest developments on the regional and international arenas, particularly with regard to the current circumstances facing the region.

In this regard, the Amir of Kuwait, expressed his "sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy" on the death of one member of the Indian community following the attack that targeted civilians and the building of Kuwait International Airport. He also prayed for a swift recovery and full health for the injured.

During the call, the Amir of Kuwait also expressed his "profound gratitude and appreciation" to PM Modi for India's stance alongside the State of Kuwait and its support for all the measures it is taking to safeguard its security and stability.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), as the two leaders exchanged views on the evolving security situation in West Asia, Prime Minister Modi expressed his deep concern over the escalation of tensions and reaffirmed India's strong condemnation of attacks on Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Prime Minister reiterated the call for de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy for earliest restoration of peace and stability. Prime Minister thanked His Highness the Amir for his personal attention to the continued well-being and the safety of the large Indian community in Kuwait," read a statement issued by New Delhi.

--IANS

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