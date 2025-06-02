Kush Jotwani to essay pivotal character in 'Metro... In Dino'

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Actor Kush Jotwani, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released streaming series ‘Knock Knock... Kaun Hai?’, will be seen essaying a pivotal role in the upcoming film 'Metro... In Dino'.

The film, directed by Anurag Basu, features an ensemble cast of Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta.

Sharing a snippet on how he got finalised as one of the characters in Metro... In Dino, Jotwani said, "When I was shooting for the first schedule of ‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’ in Mumbai I got an intimation regarding a zoom call from Anurag Basu's production house saying he would like to have a meeting with me regarding the film. Anurag Basu sir in the meeting told me to meet him personally”.

The film is an anthology exploring contemporary relationships across metro cities. Jotwani described this initial interaction as "crisp and to the point" highlighting the efficiency and directness of Anurag’s approach.

He further mentioned, “Sir made me understand the plot of the story and asked me to make an audition for the part. When I was shooting for the second schedule of ‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’ in Bangalore I received the audition script from the production house. I recorded the audition from my hotel room & shared it instantly. On the last day of the second schedule of DDD, while taking off from Bangalore I got a callback mentioning I have got the part. The shoot was scheduled to begin in the next 4 days”.

‘Metro In Dino’ features music by Pritam, and marks another collaboration between the composer and Anurag after 5 years with ‘Ludo’ being their last collaborative venture. Anurag and Pritam first worked together in ‘Gangster’, the film featured chartbuster music though copied from different sources. But, the film marked the start of a long-standing collaboration between the composer and the director.

--IANS

aa/