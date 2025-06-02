June 02, 2025 2:20 PM हिंदी

Kush Jotwani to essay pivotal character in 'Metro... In Dino'

Kush Jotwani to essay pivotal character in 'Metro... In Dino'

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Actor Kush Jotwani, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released streaming series ‘Knock Knock... Kaun Hai?’, will be seen essaying a pivotal role in the upcoming film 'Metro... In Dino'.

The film, directed by Anurag Basu, features an ensemble cast of Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta.

Sharing a snippet on how he got finalised as one of the characters in Metro... In Dino, Jotwani said, "When I was shooting for the first schedule of ‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’ in Mumbai I got an intimation regarding a zoom call from Anurag Basu's production house saying he would like to have a meeting with me regarding the film. Anurag Basu sir in the meeting told me to meet him personally”.

The film is an anthology exploring contemporary relationships across metro cities. Jotwani described this initial interaction as "crisp and to the point" highlighting the efficiency and directness of Anurag’s approach.

He further mentioned, “Sir made me understand the plot of the story and asked me to make an audition for the part. When I was shooting for the second schedule of ‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’ in Bangalore I received the audition script from the production house. I recorded the audition from my hotel room & shared it instantly. On the last day of the second schedule of DDD, while taking off from Bangalore I got a callback mentioning I have got the part. The shoot was scheduled to begin in the next 4 days”.

‘Metro In Dino’ features music by Pritam, and marks another collaboration between the composer and Anurag after 5 years with ‘Ludo’ being their last collaborative venture. Anurag and Pritam first worked together in ‘Gangster’, the film featured chartbuster music though copied from different sources. But, the film marked the start of a long-standing collaboration between the composer and the director.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Dairy firms in India to see 11-13 pc higher revenue growth this fiscal

Dairy firms in India to see 11-13 pc higher revenue growth this fiscal

Kush Jotwani to essay pivotal character in 'Metro... In Dino'

Kush Jotwani to essay pivotal character in 'Metro... In Dino'

Siddu Jonnalagadda's romantic drama 'Telusu Kada' to hit screens on October 17

Siddu Jonnalagadda's romantic drama 'Telusu Kada' to hit screens on October 17

PM Modi, Paraguayan Prez Pena discuss strengthening diplomatic relations

PM Modi, Paraguayan Prez Pena discuss strengthening diplomatic relations

Manisha Koirala expresses gratitude to Mani Ratnam on his birthday for shaping her career with iconic roles

Manisha Koirala expresses gratitude to Mani Ratnam on his birthday for shaping her career with iconic roles

Zaheer Iqbal sits on Sonakshi Sinha’s lap as he plants a sweet birthday kiss on her cheek

Zaheer Iqbal sits on Sonakshi Sinha’s lap as he plants a sweet birthday kiss on her cheek

SC refuses to entertain plea against Assam’s 'indiscriminate' deportations

SC refuses to entertain plea against Assam’s 'indiscriminate' deportations

Virat Kohli’s Bengaluru pub charged for smoking zone violations

Virat Kohli’s Bengaluru pub charged for smoking zone violations

Actress Viji Chandrasekar condoles death of director Vikram Sugumaran; Urges people not to overwork

Actress Viji Chandrasekar condoles death of director Vikram Sugumaran; Urges people not to overwork

Shilpa Shetty shares what keeps her motivated on her last working day before vacation

Shilpa Shetty shares what keeps her motivated on her last working day before vacation