Kusal Mendis helps Sri Lanka win third T20I; Pakistan claim series 2-1

Rawalpindi, Oct 13 (IANS) Skipper Kusal Mendis struck an unbeaten 87 and shared an unfinished 98-run partnership with Kamindu Mendis to help Sri Lanka score a consolation win against Pakistan in the third and final T20I of the series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Pakistan concluded the three-match series 2-1, having secured wins in the opening two matches at the same venue.

Chasing 169, Sri Lanka lost an early wicket with just 15 runs on the board when Mohammad Imran trapped Lahiru Udara (1) leg-before for one in the second over.

However, Sri Lanka recovered through a 59-run second-wicket partnership between Sineth Jayawardena (38) and captain Kusal Mendis. Arafat Minhas provided Pakistan their second breakthrough when he dismissed Jayawardena for 38 off 26 balls, including five fours and two sixes.

Kusal then combined with Kamindu Mendis in an unbeaten 98-run third-wicket stand to guide the visitors to win in 17.1 overs.

Right-handed batter Kusal top-scored with an unbeaten 87 off 48 balls, hitting nine fours and four sixes, while Kamindu contributed 40 not out off 27 balls. Kusal completed his half-century in 30 balls, studded with six fours and one six as he propelled Sri Lanka towards victory.

Earlier, asked to bat first, Pakistan posted 168 for eight in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of a commanding 76 from captain Sahibzada Farhan and an unbeaten 34 by Arafat Minhas.

Farhan led Pakistan’s batting effort with a 47-ball knock featuring seven fours and three sixes. The right-handed batter held the innings together despite wickets falling at regular intervals at the other end.

Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman (12, 7b, 1x4, 1x6) and Maaz Sadaqat (0, 3b) in the fourth over, leaving the hosts at 34 for two. Hasan Nawaz (16, 17b, 2x4) added 33 runs with Farhan for the third wicket before departing in the ninth over.

The hosts suffered further setbacks as Khawaja Nafay (3, 5b), Mohammad Imran (6, 10b) and Abdul Samad (15, 10b, 2x4, 1x6) departed, leaving Pakistan at 102 for six in 13.4 overs.

Farhan then joined Arafat Minhas in a crucial 66-run partnership for the seventh wicket, helping Pakistan reach a competitive total. Arafat struck two fours and as many sixes in his unbeaten 20-ball innings, while Farhan was dismissed on the penultimate delivery of the innings.

This was Farhan's third successive half-century in the series, who was leading the side for the first time in Pakistan.

For Sri Lanka, Dasun Shanaka returned figures of three for 21, while Nuwan Thushara and Eshan Malinga took two wickets each.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka, along with England, will now feature in an ODI tri-series starting on Sunday (October 18) in Rawalpindi.

Brief scores:

Pakistan 168/8 in 20 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 76, Arafat Minhas 34 not out; Dasun Shanaka 3-21, Nuwan Thushara 2-38, Eshan Malinga 2-38) lost to Sri Lanka 172/2 in 17.1 overs (Kusal Mendis 87 not out, Kamindu Mendis 40 not out, Sineth Jayawardena 38; Mohammad Imran 1-31, Arafat Minhas 1-26) by eight wickets.

--IANS

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