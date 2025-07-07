July 07, 2025 12:46 PM हिंदी

Kunwar Vikram Soni reveals how Lakshya’s role in ‘Kill’ inspired his action scene in ‘Vasudha’

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) TV actor Kunwar Vikram Soni has revealed that Lakshya’s intense role in the film “Kill” served as a major inspiration for his own knife action scene in the show “Vasudha.”

He shared how watching Lakshya’s performance pushed him to bring more energy and authenticity to his own portrayal. Speaking about the scene, Kunwar shared, “This wasn’t a typical action scene—it had to feel real. Madhav is not a trained fighter, but he’s the kind of person who will step up when it matters most. That meant every movement had to look improvised, instinctive, and emotionally charged. We worked a lot on blade control, partner coordination, and staying in the moment.”

“I drew inspiration from Hrithik Roshan’s calm precision in Vikram Vedha, but also from the film Kill—particularly Lakshya’s portrayal of Amrit and Raghav Juyal’s Fani. The way they handled the knife—fast, unpredictable, yet emotionally anchored—really stayed with me.”

He added, “We trained for three hours before the main take and almost five hours across two key sequences, repeating drills with real knives, adjusting blocking and camera angles, and slowly building up intensity. The director was completely invested—guiding us with clarity, fine-tuning every action, and making sure the emotion behind each move felt authentic.”

“While Madhav is obviously not as morally complex as those characters, I tried to channel the same quiet intensity and desperation—the energy that comes from someone fighting with heart, not skill. Nothing in the fight could feel staged—it had to come from instinct, from adrenaline, from heart.”

In Zee TV’s show “Vasudha,” Kunwar Vikram Soni plays the role of Madhav alongside Subhanshi Raghuwanshi. In the upcoming track, he will be seen performing high-octane action scenes involving a knife to rescue Divya (played by Subhanshi Raghuwanshi), who has been kidnapped.

Kunwar Vikram Soni reveals how Lakshya’s role in ‘Kill’ inspired his action scene in ‘Vasudha’

