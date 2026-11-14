Kumar Sanu remembers music composer Shravan on birth anniversary: You were my brother for life

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Stalwart singer Kumar Sanu on Friday remembered late music composer Shravan Rathod on his birth anniversary.

He described the Nadeem-Shravan composer as not just a massive part of his career but his “brother for life”.

Kumar Sanu shared a throwback photograph on his social media account featuring himself alongside Shravan Rathod. In the picture, they can be seen posing together at an event, with Shravan holding a trophy as the singer stood besides him.

“Remembering Shrawan Ji on his birthday today. It still feels heavy knowing you aren’t around, because you were never just a massive part of my career; you were my brother for life. The silence you left behind can never really be filled, and not a day goes by without missing your voice, your smile, and your presence. Keep smiling up there. Missing you deeply, today and always.,” Kumar Sanu wrote in the caption.

Singer Roop Kumar Rathod also remembered his late brother and music composer Shravan Rathod on his birth anniversary.

Roop posted a picture featuring himself, Nadeem Saifi and Shravan Rathod and wrote, “Though you are gone from sight, Your melodious music remains our guiding light. We celebrate the joy you gave, And the beautiful memories that stay. Happy Heavenly Birthday, Shravan bhai ..... Forever missed, forever loved.”

Shravan Rathod, one half of the hugely successful music composer duo Nadeem-Shravan, was born on November 13, 1954.

Alongside Nadeem Saifi, he went onto delivering melodious soundtracks, and delivered chartbusters. The duo, who began working together in the 1970s, shot to a humongous fame with the soundtrack of ‘Aashiqui’ in 1990.

They went on to create music for films including ‘Saajan’, ‘Deewana’, ‘Raja Hindustani’, ‘Pardes’, ‘Phool Aur Kaante’, ‘Sadak’ and ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’, among many others.