Kriti Sanon's special thanks to Manish Malhotra: 'Happiness on everyone’s faces says it all'

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon penned a gratitude note for ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra for dressing up her entire family during the Hindu wedding ceremony of her kid sister Nupur Sanon with singer Stebin Ben.

Kriti thanked Manish for creating outfits for them that not only made them happy but also kept them comfortable throughout the ceremony.

She added that even her parents were excited to be a part of their daughter's wedding in Manish Malhotra's outfits.

Sharing some photos of her and her family members posing with the designer, Kriti expressed, "Special post for a special friend @manishmalhotra05 !!! Thank you for dressing up my whole family so beautifully for the hindu wedding! (sic)"

"You customised everyone’s look with so much love, warmth and blessings, making sure everyone was happy and comfortable, from the vision of the bride, to even my parents who were elated to wear a Manish Malhotra outfit for the first time! The happiness on everyone’s faces says it all!", the 'Tere Ishq Mein' actress added.

Showering love on Manish, Kriti concluded the post, saying, "Love you & love your bigggg heart Manish!!!! Thank you for making our special day even more beautiful!"

Earlier, Kriti revealed that Nupur and Stebin were in a relationship for around five years before finally getting married on January 10.

The 'Luka Chuppi' actress called Stebin an integral part of their family. She confessed that their bond has grown stronger in the last five years.

Kriti said that after her sister's wedding, she has not just gained a brother-in-law but also a friend for life.

"@stebinben you’ve been a part of our family for more than 5yrs now and our bond has strengthened with each passing year.. I love you Stebu and I know I’ve gained a brother and a friend for life who’s always gonna be there for me,” she wrote on social media.

