Kriti Sanon’s dreamy vacation captures ‘sunsets like in a postcard’

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who was recently seen in the streaming movie ‘Do Patti’, is enjoying the salty air of the sea.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and dropped pictures from her cruise vacation. She was seen dressed in a colourful bikini. She also shared a glimpse of the cuisine available onboard, the seascape, and the cruise.

She wrote in the caption, “Salty hair. Rainbow on my heart. Flowing with the waves. Sunsets like in a Postcard”.

Earlier, the actress served a dose of nostalgia as she embraced her inner '90s kid' through music. The actress had earlier shared a fun glimpse of herself grooving to classic tunes from the era. The monochrome clip featured the phrase “90’s baby for life” written across it and shows Kriti Sanon applying makeup while grooving to the classic track ‘Made in India’.

She then asked her team to change the song. In the video, Kriti can be heard saying, “Can you please change the song… Move to some peppy one… I don’t want to hear ‘boom boom’”. The clip then transitions to the ‘Bhediya’ actress singing ‘Meri Neend’ by A Band of Boys, followed by dancing to the upbeat number ‘Teri To, Teri Ta, Hamesha Yaad Sataave’.

Kriti captioned the video, “Part 3 ke liye aur 90’s ke gaane batao.. playlist update karni hai.” Reacting to her post, Sophie Choudry commented, “I hope you know I sang the backing vocals on ‘Made in India’ as a kid. That was my debut”.

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon had recently wrapped up the shoot for her highly-anticipated drama,’“Tere Ishk Mein’. She took to Instagram to announce the wrap-up news and posted a couple of BTS pictures.

