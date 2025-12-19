Kriti Sanon grooves with sister Nupur on her birthday to ‘Pyar Dilon Ka Mela Hai’

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon rang in her sister Nupur Sanon’s birthday with warmth, music and plenty of love, as the siblings were seen grooving to Salman Khan’s popular track ‘Pyar Dilon Ka Mela Hai’ from the 2000 film “Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge”.

Nupur took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from the birthday party. In a clip, Kriti and Nupur can be seen dancing together on the Alka Yagnik and Sonu Nigam track from the film, which also stars Karisma Kapoor.

One of the pictures captured a tender sibling love moment, with Nupur planting a kiss on Kriti’s cheek.

“Had such a warm in-home birthday with the warmest people! Thank you so much everyone for the lovely wishes. I feel more and more grateful every year for the kindness and love I’m surrounded by.”

Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge is directed by David Dhawan. The film was one of the top-grossing commercially successful films of 2000. It follows Sapna, who is raised by her three uncles, each one of them with a contrasting pursuit in life. She falls in love with Raja, who tries to impress each of her uncles in a different manner.

Talking about Kriti, she was recently seen in Tere Ishk Mein directed by Aanand L. Rai. A spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa, the film stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

It follows Shankar, who develops a relationship with Mukti while she conducts her PhD research on him. After she ends the relationship and moves on, Shankar joins the Indian Air Force, and years later their unresolved past resurfaces when they meet again.

She will next be seen in the second installment of “Cocktail” starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is being directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films.

The film continues themes of love and friendship with modern twists, with production spanning Europe and India and a planned late 2026 release.

--IANS

dc