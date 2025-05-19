‘Knock Knock…Kaun Hai?’ trailer sets mood for a delectable thriller

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming streaming series ‘Knock Knock…Kaun Hai?’ on Monday promising an emotionally charged young adult thriller.

The trailer follows Tanya and Rohan, best friends whose relationship hits a rough patch after a betrayal. Tanya stumbles upon a mysterious app that claims to fulfil any desire. What begins as a reckless wish soon spirals into a dangerous game of ‘requests’. The trailer elevates the mood, as it ends on a chilling note.

The series is set against the backdrop of romance, desire, complicated friendships, and digital temptations, and explores what happens when emotions run high, trust breaks down, and one impulsive decision changes everything. The series stars Aadhya Anand, Kush Jotwani and Arjun Deswal in lead roles.

Aadhya Anand, who essays the role of Tanya, shared, “What drew me to Tanya was how real and relatable she is. She makes mistakes, she’s vulnerable, but she also has this strength that surfaces when everything falls apart. The show really dives into the consequences of the choices we make when we feel cornered, and I think that’s a journey many will connect with”.

Sudhir Sharma, Producer (Sunshine Productions), added: “Our aim was to craft a story that’s both thrilling and reflective. This series is a fast-paced, emotional ride that holds up a mirror to a generation living in a hyper-connected world. It explores how one impulsive action can unravel everything. ‘Knock Knock…Kaun Hai?’ is a hasty, and emotional drive that keeps you guessing till the very end”.

‘Knock Knock…Kaun Hai?’ is set to stream from May 22 on Amazon MX Player.

