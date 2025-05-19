May 19, 2025 5:20 PM हिंदी

‘Knock Knock…Kaun Hai?’ trailer sets mood for a delectable thriller

‘Knock Knock…Kaun Hai?’ trailer sets mood for a delectable thriller

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming streaming series ‘Knock Knock…Kaun Hai?’ on Monday promising an emotionally charged young adult thriller.

The trailer follows Tanya and Rohan, best friends whose relationship hits a rough patch after a betrayal. Tanya stumbles upon a mysterious app that claims to fulfil any desire. What begins as a reckless wish soon spirals into a dangerous game of ‘requests’. The trailer elevates the mood, as it ends on a chilling note.

The series is set against the backdrop of romance, desire, complicated friendships, and digital temptations, and explores what happens when emotions run high, trust breaks down, and one impulsive decision changes everything. The series stars Aadhya Anand, Kush Jotwani and Arjun Deswal in lead roles.

Aadhya Anand, who essays the role of Tanya, shared, “What drew me to Tanya was how real and relatable she is. She makes mistakes, she’s vulnerable, but she also has this strength that surfaces when everything falls apart. The show really dives into the consequences of the choices we make when we feel cornered, and I think that’s a journey many will connect with”.

Sudhir Sharma, Producer (Sunshine Productions), added: “Our aim was to craft a story that’s both thrilling and reflective. This series is a fast-paced, emotional ride that holds up a mirror to a generation living in a hyper-connected world. It explores how one impulsive action can unravel everything. ‘Knock Knock…Kaun Hai?’ is a hasty, and emotional drive that keeps you guessing till the very end”.

‘Knock Knock…Kaun Hai?’ is set to stream from May 22 on Amazon MX Player.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Anupam Kher announces release date for his film ‘Tanvi The Great’

Anupam Kher announces release date for his film ‘Tanvi The Great’

Gujarat Titans to wear lavender jersey to support the fight against cancer in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: GT to wear lavender jersey against LSG to support the fight against cancer

BJP blocked Ali Khan Mahmudabad’s family from inheriting property used to finance Jinnah: Think Tank CEO

BJP blocked Ali Khan Mahmudabad’s family from inheriting property used to finance Jinnah: Think Tank CEO

Rashmika Mandanna shares a glimpse into her life with her ‘new BFF’

Rashmika Mandanna shares a glimpse into her life with her ‘new BFF’

Shekhar Kapur unveils first look of ‘Echoes of Valour’ at Cannes

Shekhar Kapur unveils first look of ‘Echoes of Valour’ at Cannes

Urvashi Rautela opens up about missing her wheelchair-bound mother at Cannes 2025

Urvashi Rautela opens up about missing her wheelchair-bound mother at Cannes 2025

Actor Manchu Manoj turns emotional at Bhairavam trailer launch

Actor Manchu Manoj turns emotional at Bhairavam trailer launch

Virat always credits coach Rajkumar for his game. Why did Rohit omit Dinesh Lad in his Test retirement speech?. That's the question being asked in Mumbai Maidans in the last few days. IANS Photo

'Virat always credits Rajkumar for his game; why did Rohit omit Dinesh Lad in his Test retirement speech?'

Actress Priyanka Rewri set to debut in Kannada with 'Yarrige Beku Ee Loka'

Actress Priyanka Rewri set to debut in Kannada with 'Yarrige Beku Ee Loka'

Sensex, Nifty end lower over profit booking

Sensex, Nifty end lower over profit booking