Knight earns maiden call-up; Nensi recalled to NZ Women squad for Zimbabwe series

Wellington, Feb 20 (IANS) Uncapped duo Kayley Knight and Nensi Patel are in line to make their international debut after being named in the New Zealand Women squad for the white-ball series at home against Zimbabwe, NZC said on Friday.

The series, starting February 24, marks the first instance of Zimbabwe and New Zealand playing a women's international series comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs across Hamilton’s Seddon Park and Dunedin’s University of Otago Oval.

Knight, who has previously represented New Zealand in the U19 T20 World Cup, was a key cog in the Northern Brave's T20 pace bowling unit in Super Smash, taking 10 wickets at an economy rate of 6.16.

The off-spin all-rounder Nensi returned to the group after being centrally contracted for the 2022-23 season. She had an impressive domestic summer for the Northern Brave as the side’s top Super Smash run-scorer and second-equal wicket-taker alongside Knight.

Head Coach Ben Sawyer said both Patel and Knight had earned their spot in the squad. "Nensi and Kayley have both been solid performers over the last 12-18 months, so it’s really pleasing for them to get this opportunity.

"Nensi’s shown her value with bat and ball, and with Eden unavailable, we’ll look to utilise her as a frontline spin option alongside Melie. Kayley’s got a bright future ahead of her. She’s emerged as a potential frontline seam option who’s ready to test her skills at the next level."

NZC said that Molly Penfold will replace Knight in the ODI squad, making up a four-player pace unit consisting of left-arm Bree Illing and right-armers Jess Kerr and Rosemary Mair.

The squad will be captained by Melie Kerr, who has represented the White Ferns in 172 internationals, in her first assignment as the permanent captain.

Meanwhile, experienced players Suzie Bates (quadricep) and Eden Carson (elbow) were not considered for selection due to their respective injuries, and Lea Tahuhu was not considered for the T20I squad due to physical preparation planning for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in June.

Moreover, Sophie Devine, who is on a casual contract with NZC, was not available for this series.

New Zealand squad: Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis (T20Is only), Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Kayley Knight (T20Is only), Emma McLeod (ODIs only), Rosemary Mair, Nensi Patel, Molly Penfold (ODIs only) Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp

