Kiren Rijiju joins Indian diaspora, Saudi guests for Diwali celebrations in Jeddah

Riyadh, Nov 9 (IANS) Union Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju celebrated Diwali with members of the Indian diaspora and distinguished Saudi guests at a dinner hosted by Indian Consul General in Jeddah, Fahad Suri, at his residence in Saudi Arabia.

The celebration featured traditional dance performances and cultural programmes, adding to the festive fervour.

Sharing glimpses of the celebrations in a post on X on Monday, Rijiju said: "Celebrated the festive spirit of Diwali at a dinner hosted by Shri Fahad Suri, Consul General of India in Jeddah, at his residence in Jeddah, KSA. The gathering brought together members of the Indian diaspora & distinguished local guests, reflecting the warmth of our community & the enduring friendship between India & Saudi Arabia. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali!"

Highlighting the significance of Diwali in bringing people together and strengthening India-Saudi Arabia friendship, Rijiju expressed his pleasure at returning to Jeddah for the third time, while thanking Saudi friends for joining the celebrations.

"Great pleasure to be back in Jeddah as it's my third visit to Jeddah, and every visit has been memorable, meaningful, and full of purpose. This celebration of Diwali has become not only an occasion, but an opportunity to bring Indians and friends of India, our Saudi friends. You all know India is a very diverse nation and a beautiful country, and we have different religions and languages. To our Saudi friends, thank you for your friendship and for joining us in this celebration," the Union Minister said, addressing the gathering.

Meanwhile, Rijiju conveyed India's appreciation for Saudi Arabia's continued commitment to the welfare of the Haj pilgrims.

He further reaffirmed the strong India-Saudi partnership and their shared commitment to ensuring a successful Haj 2027.

According to the Indian Consulate General, Rijiju made the remarks at the Ministerial Conference chaired by Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah, Saudi's Minister of Haj and Umrah.

He also attended the inaugural ceremony of the 6th Haj Conference and Exhibition in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah, along with Indian Consul General in Jeddah Fahad Suri and Joint Secretary (Haj) Mohammad Afzal.

Rijiju further joined other visiting Ministers in an interaction with Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Governor of the Mecca region.

Following his engagements in Jeddah, Rijiju took to X and posted: "Strengthening the India–Saudi Arabia partnership with a shared commitment to the welfare of pilgrims & the successful conduct of Haj 2027. Along with the Consul General of India in Jeddah, Shri Fahad Suri & JS (Haj), Shri Mohd. Afzal, attended the inaugural ceremony of the 6th Haj Conference & Exhibition 2027 in Jeddah, KSA. Participated in the Official Meeting of Heads of Delegation chaired by H.E. Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah, Minister of Haj and Umrah, KSA."

--IANS

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