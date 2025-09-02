September 02, 2025 6:18 PM हिंदी

Kiku Sharda to halt shooting for ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Actor Kiku Sharda is putting brakes on his shooting schedule for his hit streaming comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’. He is trading his time for another streaming show.

The actor is set to enter the upcoming streaming reality show ‘Rise & Fall’. The cameras on the sets of the confinement reality streaming will start rolling from Wednesday, and a source from the production has told IANS that Kiku Sharda will have to stop shooting for ‘The Indian Kapil Show’ till the time he is inside the house of ‘Rise & Fall’.

In addition, ‘Rise & Fall’ is an Amazon MX Player show, which is a direct rival to Netflix which streams ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’.

‘Rise & Fall’, which follows the same format of the superhit reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, is being hosted by reality star Ashneer Grover, who is known for ‘Shark Tank India’.

Ashneer is said to be personally looking into the casting and the rejection of the show ‘Rise & Fall’. Earlier, a source close to the production has spilled some beans on how host Ashneer Grover didn’t just sign on to anchor the show, but also took charge of the casting too. The source went on to reveal that Ashneer has personally crossed out five names from the original shortlist, dubbing them as ‘too boring’ or ‘not sharp enough for the game.

Unlike most reality shows where casting revolves around star power, he is said to have zeroed in on personalities who can bring strategy, wit, and drama to the table.

Talking about the same, a well-placed source had earlier said, “He wasn’t here for safe choices. He kept pushing for contestants who had an edge, think strategically, and shake things up”.

‘Rise & Fall’ is set to stream on Amazon MX Player.

--IANS

aa/

