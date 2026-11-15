November 15, 2026 5:05 PM हिंदी

Kiara Advani spends quality time with her momma before welcoming child no 2

Kiara Advani spends quality time with her momma before welcoming child no 2

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who will soon be welcoming her second child with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, was seen spending some quality time with her momma, Genevieve Advani.

On Sunday, Kiara took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and uploaded a happy selfie with her mother.

With a lush green background, the 'Kabir Singh' actor posed with her mom, who was seen smiling at the camera. The mother and daughter duo shared breezy vibes as they were seen wearing caps and black shades.

Meanwhile, as Kiara had appeared on 'Koffee With Karan', she recalled how she sought the comfort and understanding of the women in her life during the difficult first few months of her pregnancy.

Kiara had revealed that the initial months were particularly challenging for her as she dealt with nausea and hormonal changes.

“Those first three months were very hard. You go through your nausea and different hormones changing and all of that,” Kiara said on the show.

Kiara recalled how she and Siddharth had initially decided not to tell anyone about the pregnancy, however Kiara said she soon realised that she needed the support of the women around her. She added that the shared experience among women gave her a sense of comfort during a vulnerable period.

“I remember just sitting with my friends sometimes and crying and they just let me be. And then life is beautiful,” she went on.

For those who do not know, Kiara and Sidharth announced their second pregnancy on October 7 this year through a joint post on social media.

They posted a picture featuring their daughter Saraayah’s tiny hand holding a pair of baby socks along with the text, “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude.”

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh faces rising poverty, food insecurity: Report

Bangladesh faces rising poverty, food insecurity: Report

Raghav Sachar says his santoor rendition of ‘Uga Suraj Dev’ reflects faith, devotion, spiritual essence of Chhath Pooja

Raghav Sachar says his santoor rendition of ‘Uga Suraj Dev’ reflects faith, devotion, spiritual essence of Chhath Pooja

Karnataka boys and Tamil Nadu girls crowned champions in 49th Junior Team Championships

Karnataka boys and Tamil Nadu girls crowned champions in 49th Junior Team Championships

98th Fit India Sundays on Cycle celebrates Children’s Day with focus on sustainable living (Credit: SAI)

98th Fit India Sundays on Cycle celebrates Children’s Day with focus on sustainable living

FairPoint: Sonia's memoir opens Gandhi family's closed doors, but leaves much hidden

FairPoint: Sonia's memoir opens Gandhi family's closed doors, but leaves much hidden

5th ODI: We would have won if we had taken each partnership longer, says Mitchell Santner

5th ODI: We would have won if we had taken each partnership longer, says Mitchell Santner

Sports Min Mandaviya congratulates Lakshya Sen on Kumamoto title triumph (Credit: BAI)

Sports Min Mandaviya congratulates Lakshya Sen on Kumamoto title triumph

Apeksha Porwal called South actors being trolled for their Hindi accent 'absolutely not right'

Apeksha Porwal called South actors being trolled for their Hindi accent 'absolutely not right'

5th ODI: Ecstatic with white-ball series wins in New Zealand, says India captain Shreyas Iyer

5th ODI: Ecstatic with white-ball series wins in New Zealand, says India captain Shreyas Iyer

5th ODI: Even if I’m batting at eleven, I enjoy it, says Arshdeep after series-clinching win

5th ODI: Even if I’m batting at eleven, I enjoy it, says Arshdeep after series-clinching win