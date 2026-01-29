Kiara Advani flaunts hot red lipstick, fans speculate ‘lip filler’

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Actress Kiara Advani , on Thursday shared a video on social media flaunting her Thursday mood, where she was seen looking gorgeous in a close-up video.

The actress flaunted her bright bold matte red lip shade that stood out prominently. But fans were very quick to take to her comments section and call it a ‘lip filler’.

While one fan wrote, “Lip Filler,” another wrote, “obviously it's a filler.”

Another fan wrote, “lips ruined.”

The actress dressed in a white outfit with her hair styled in loose waves, captioned the video as , ‘#ThursdayMood.”

A lot many other fans flooded the comments section with compliments too.

Talking about Kiara, the year 2025 seemed to be extremely fine for her on both her personal and professional fronts. On the personal front, the actress welcomed her first baby, a girl who she has christened as Saraaha, and on the professional aspect, the actress received great reviews for her bikini look in her movie War 2.

On December 31, Kiara had shared a picture of a beautiful letter penned by her mother just before the actress resumed with her professional commitments after her sabbatical post motherhood.

The note read, “My darling Kiara, Tomorrow you walk back onto set for the 1st time after bringing our little angel into this world and returning with a bang.”

Kiara's mother further penned, asking her daughter to show the world how motherhood has only made her stronger and better!

“Go and have the most amazing shoot, laugh lots, pace slowly, and show the world that motherhood has only made you stronger, softer, brighter, and even more you!” “Yep, that's double the superpowers, double the shine, and definitely double the attitude (the good kind),” read the note.

She concluded the note by blessing Kiara and telling her that with the divine by her side, she can do everything smoothly. “God bless you, my child. I pray you will always balance every role in your life. With God by your side you can do it all. your mama.”

The date mentioned below the letter revealed that it was written on the 18th of Nov '25, just before Kiara returned to the sets to proceed with her professional commitments.

