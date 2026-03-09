Khushbu tells husband Sundar C: We never gave up on each other!

Chennai, March 9 (IANS) Penning an adorable post to her husband Sundar C on the occasion of their 26th marriage anniversary, actress, politician and film producer Khushbu Sundar on Monday recalled that they had seen the peak of love and the lowest bottom of a dark pit but that they never gave up on each other.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen the post, the actress and politician wrote, "Twenty six years as a Man & Wife. Three cheers to us Sundara!! This journey has been nothing short of a fun-filled joyride. We (have) seen the peak of love and the lowest bottom of a dark pit. But we never gave up on each other."

She further wrote, "We knew we had each other, no matter what. We fought, we cried, we suffered, we loved, and we stood by each other. And we shall continue to do so forever. Protecting the coccoon that we have built together. Happy 26 years of togetherness my dearest Sundara!! Love you. #happyanniversary."

Khushbu's husband Sundar C is a renowned Tamil film director who is now currently directing his next film titled Purushan, featuring actors Vishal and Tamannaah in the lead.

It may be recalled that Khushbu had put out a post congratulating her husband when he recently completed a phenomenal 30 years in the film industry,

Taking to Instagram to pen a congratulatory post to her husband, director Sundar C, actress Khushbu had said, "Celebrating 30 years of unwavering passion and dedication, my love! From the moment I met you as a fresh-faced newcomer, I saw a spark of brilliance in you. Your enthusiasm was contagious, and I knew deep down you were destined to rule as the King of commercial cinema."

"Today, as you mark this incredible milestone, you stand as a testament to perseverance, having earned every success through sweat, blood, pain, and tears. Words fall short in capturing the pride and admiration I feel for you. All I can say is how incredibly proud I am to walk this journey with you. You have not just made a name for yourself but have left an indelible mark on the hearts of many," she had said.

She signed off saying, "Here's to 30 years of cinematic magic and to many more blockbusters ahead. Lucky couldn’t begin to describe how I feel to have you as my partner in life. Congratulations, my love! #SundarC #ProudPartner #30YearsOfMagic #KingOfCinema."

--IANS

mkr/