'Khelo India gives skaters a real pathway,' says US-based coach Natalie Falsgraf

Leh, Jan 23 (IANS) Figure skating coach Natalie Falsgraf’s love affair with Ladakh, which began in 2018, has found fresh resonance during the ongoing Khelo India Winter Games 2026, where figure skating has been introduced for the first time.

The former senior-level skater from the United States continues to give back to the region by nurturing young local talent, driven purely by passion and a deep bond with the Ladakhi ice skating community.

Natalie is currently a key member of the Ladakh Women's Ice Hockey Foundation and has been coaching children across the Union Territory without any financial motive. Her work has gained renewed attention during the ongoing first leg of the Khelo India Winter Games 2026, where figure skating made its debut in the Games' history for the first time.

“I have been a figure skater for most of my life, and when I first heard about figure skating in India and ice skating happening in Ladakh, about the natural rinks here and the hockey culture, I was really interested,” Natalie told SAI Media. “I wanted to skate on natural ice and see this community that was built around ice skating.”

Recalling her first visit, she said the warmth and enthusiasm of the people left a lasting impression. “When I came here, I really fell in love with the place. I fell in love with the skating culture and how passionate people were about learning how to ice skate,” she said.

Natalie pointed out that ice skating is deeply embedded in Ladakh’s winter life. “If you go into even the smallest village in Ladakh, you will see frozen ponds and people trying on ice skates in winter. That passion was really inspiring for me and has brought me back time and time again,” she added.

At the Khelo India Winter Games 2026, Natalie also helped explain the nuances of figure skating to spectators, breaking down the difference between novice and advanced categories.

“Figure skating is artistic throughout, but the major difference is the level of jumps. Novice skaters perform more single and double jumps, while advanced skaters execute double and triple jumps, complex spins, and harder footwork,” she explained.

She welcomed the inclusion of figure skating under the Khelo India umbrella, calling it a significant boost for the sport in the country. “This is a great opportunity to raise awareness of figure skating across India and to show young skaters that there is a path forward in the sport,” Natalie said.

Two of her trainees, Stanzin Khando and Tenzin Kunzin from the Zanskar region, finished among the medal winners in the novice category, underlining the growing talent base in Ladakh.

Speaking about Indian figure skating on the international stage, Natalie singled out Tara Prasad as a role model. “She is representing India at the Four Continents Championship in Beijing this week. She has competed internationally many times and is a great inspiration for young skaters,” she said.

Natalie also lauded the development of ice sports infrastructure in the country. The artificial ice rink at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Stadium in Leh is only the second such facility in India after Dehradun.

“It’s exciting to hear about more indoor rinks coming up, including one planned in Delhi. Artificial ice is crucial for year-round training and for competing with international skaters,” Natalie said. “It’s a big step forward for building a strong figure skating community in India and increasing its presence in Asia and the world,” she concluded.

--IANS

sds/bsk/