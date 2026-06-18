Khalistani extremists bringing disrepute to Sikh community abroad by hijacking Gurdwaras, holding 'referendums': Report

Ottawa, June 18 (IANS) Khalistani extremism has tarnished the reputation of the overwhelmingly law-abiding Sikh diaspora, whose contributions through hard work, entrepreneurship and public service have enriched societies across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and beyond, even as the vast majority of Sikhs reject terrorism.

According to a report in ‘Khalsa Vox’, the 1985 Air India Flight 182 bombing, which claimed the lives of 329 innocent people, most of them Canadians, remains a tragedy that left a deep scar on the Canadian society, while honouring its architect dishonours the victims and the overwhelming majority of Sikhs who condemned such violence. By linking the community with such figures, extremists fuel suspicion, strain community relations and weaken the freedoms enjoyed by the Sikh diaspora.

“In a video circulating on social media, the ugly underbelly of certain Sikh institutions abroad stands exposed. Photos of armed militants and Talwinder Singh Parmar — the Babbar Khalsa leader and mastermind behind the 1985 Air India Flight 182 bombing that killed 329 innocent people, mostly Canadians — adorn Gurdwaras in Canada, the US, the UK, and beyond,” the report detailed.

“Politicians pay visits, governments dispense taxpayer grants, and extremists openly glorify terror. This is not devotion. It is a desecration. Gurdwaras, meant as sanctuaries for worship, equality, and service, have been twisted into platforms for a violent political agenda. This perversion shames the entire Sikh community and tramples the core teachings of our Gurus,” it added.

The report noted that the Khalistan movement, which seeks a separate Sikh state, traces its origins to the turbulent events of 1980s Punjab, including Operation Blue Star, the assassination of Indira Gandhi and the anti-Sikh riots.

It noted that although these events gave rise to legitimate grievances and immense suffering within the Sikh community, transforming that trauma into the glorification of terrorists serves no purpose for Punjab’s Sikhs today, most of whom reject separatism. Instead, it risks spreading cycles of division and violence abroad.

Citing reports, the 'Khalsa Vox' documented instances of Khalistani activists “hijacking Gurdwaras, holding ‘referendums’ and displaying Bhindranwale imagery”, along with confrontations involving moderate Sikhs and other communities. It further argued that attacks targeting Hindu temples and some Gurdwaras in Canada underscore an atmosphere of intolerance.

Stressing that the widely circulated video is a “wake-up call”, the report said, “What should evoke pride—Sikh resilience, charity, and martial tradition in service of dharma—now risks association with shame. The Gurus taught courage in the face of injustice but also wisdom to discern righteous action from destructive rage. Khalistan extremists, by hijacking sacred institutions, betray that wisdom. They bring disrepute to a community known for its contributions and spiritual depth.”

--IANS

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