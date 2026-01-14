January 14, 2026 7:08 PM हिंदी

'Khaala' Shabana Azmi embraces 'bhaanji' Tabu in a warm hug

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Veteran actress Shabana Azmi was seen giving a warm hug to her 'Bhanji' and actress Tabu in her latest social media post.

Shabana took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a picture of her and Tabu sharing a special "Bhanji and Khaala" moment.

"Khaala and bhaanji.. family ties", Shabana captioned the post.

For those who do not know, Shabana and Tabu are related through their mothers. Shabana's mother, Shaukat Kaifi, is the sister of Tabu's mother, Rizwana Hashmi. This makes Shabana Tabu's aunt.

It must be noted that despite being in the industry for such a long time, Shabana and Tabu have not done a movie together, nor are the two expected to join forces for a project anytime soon.

Nevertheless, Shabana and Tabu have come together for a book in the past. Tabu had released the English translation of Shabana’s mother Shaukat Azmi’s biography "Kaifi & I".

"Tabu and my mom are very close. It was important to have the book released by someone who’s familiar with the language and the culturalethos of those times. There could be no better choice than Tabu", Shabana had shared.

Sharing why she has not done any movie with Tabu, the veteran actress added, "It has to be something worth the while for both of us."

Work-wise, Tabu will next be seen in the third instalment of the popular 'Drishyam' franchise.

The core cast of the drama, including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor, is returning for this edge-of-the-seat family thriller with the first schedule reportedly underway in Goa.

Presented by Star Studio18, the Panorama Studios production is directed by Abhishek Pathak. Penned by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan, and Parveez Shaikh, the project is being backed by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.

"Drishyam 3" is expected to get a theatrical release on October 2.

--IANS

pm/

