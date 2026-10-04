Kerala govt orders fresh vigilance probe into 2006 case linked to CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 4 (IANS) Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday ordered a fresh Vigilance inquiry into allegations involving Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar during his tenure as the state’s Public Works Department Secretary, following a petition submitted by Congress leader Malayinkeezhu Venugopal.

The case relates to Malaysian civil engineer Lee See Been, who died by suicide in Kuala Lumpur in November 2006 after returning from Kerala. He was associated with the PATI-BEL consortium engaged in upgrading MC Road under the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP).

The engineer’s purported suicide note reportedly named Kumar, who was serving as PWD Secretary at the time.

The case concerns alleged irregularities associated with the project and claims that external pressure derailed the preliminary Vigilance inquiry conducted in 2006.

Acting on the allegations, the state Home Department has sought all relevant files relating to the earlier inquiry by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB).

The records will be examined to assess how the original proceedings were handled and whether outside influence affected their course.

According to the state Home Minister’s Office, Chennithala has directed the Vigilance Director to conduct a thorough inquiry into the allegations of interference and take appropriate action based on the findings.

The minister said the allegations of external influence were serious and warranted a detailed investigation.

The renewed scrutiny will focus on the circumstances in which the preliminary inquiry was conducted and the handling of the allegations raised at the time.

Lee worked with the consortium entrusted with upgrading MC Road, a major component of the Kerala State Transport Project. His death subsequently became linked to allegations surrounding the administration and execution of the road improvement works.

Venugopal’s petition forms the basis for the latest government intervention. The fresh inquiry follows allegations that the earlier examination was derailed by external pressure, prompting the state Home Department to seek the records for renewed scrutiny.

The reported mention of Kumar in the purported suicide note remains a matter requiring investigation. Neither that reported reference nor the announcement of a fresh inquiry establishes wrongdoing by him.

Further action will depend on the Vigilance findings. The government’s immediate direction is to retrieve the records, examine the allegations of interference and determine whether the original proceedings were compromised before deciding what additional steps are warranted.

--IANS

aal/dpb